Kiren Rijiju lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over the controversy surrounding Gen Naravane's memoir, urging him not to use national security as a 'political weapon.' The row began when Gandhi cited the unpublished book in Lok Sabha.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday lashed out at Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi amid the ongoing row over former Army Chief General MM Naravane's memoir, asking him not to use national security as a "political weapon". Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju asked him not to "behave like children". Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, the Union Minister said, "I cannot teach lessons to Rahul Gandhi. I can't understand what world he lives in. What ideology drives his actions? Senior members of Congress should explain to him that Parliament cannot function like this. Don't behave like children here. Our country is huge, and security is a significant issue. It's not right to use our security as a political weapon and undermine anyone's dignity."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress maintains remarks were 'accurate'

However, Congress MP KC Venugopal maintained that Gandhi's remarks in the Lok Sabha were true. "I don't understand how scared they are showing on this issue. Why are they afraid of all these things? We are not afraid. Whatever they want to do, let them do it. Whatever we said in and outside parliament is clear and accurate. We are on it completely," Venugopal said.

Row over General Naravane's unpublished memoir

A political row erupted after Rahul Gandhi attempted to cite General Naravane's memoir, titled 'Four Stars of Destiny', in Lok Sabha, bringing in the 2020 standoff against China into the discussion during the Budget Session.

Publisher, General Naravane refute claims

Although Gandhi claimed that the book was available online, earlier on Tuesday, Penguin Random House refuted his claims on the status of the book and stated, "A book is considered published only when it is available for purchase across retail channels."

"Pre-order is a standard publishing practice. It allows readers and retailers to place advance orders. The book is not yet published or available," the statement by the publisher read. The publishing house said, "An announced book, a book available for pre-order, and a published book are not the same thing", and added that it remains "committed to clarity and transparency in the books we publish."

General MM Naravane confirmed that the book has not yet been published, backing Penguin Random House India's statement. Sharing a post on X, Gen Naravane wrote, "This is the status of the book." (ANI)