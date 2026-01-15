BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya urged the Karnataka government to set aside internal conflicts over the CM post for good governance. He also criticised the Congress's MGNREGA protest, while Deputy CM DK Shivakumar accused the BJP of creating law and order issues.

BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Thursday urged the Karnataka government "not to sacrifice the state because of internal conflicts" amid the ongoing tussle over the Chief Minister's position.

Speaking to ANI, Siroya, expressed his hopes for "good governance" in the state. "Yesterday, DK Shivakumar expressed his belief in the power of prayer. We also pray for the people of Karnataka, wishing them good governance," Siroya stated.

He further urged the government to set its internal conflicts aside to serve the people efficiently. "May God grant wisdom to the current government so it can serve the people effectively. I also urge the government to not sacrifce state because of internal conflicts," he stated.

CM Post Tussle at Halfway Mark

These developments follow speculation about a change in the state's Chief Minister, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. As a result, it allegedly triggered an ongoing power struggle among the key figures in the unfolding political churn.

Siroya on MGNREGA Protest

Futher reacting to the Congress's protest against the renaming of MGNREGA, Siroya called it "the party's foolishness" and said that the matter will be discussed in the special session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. "VB-G RAM-G Act is extremely beneficial for the rural people. Congress does not seem to understand this and is being foolish in terms of their protest. They simply want to impress Rahul Gandhi....Congress will be exposed when they confront us in the Special Assembly session," Siroya stated.

DK Shivakumar Hits Back at BJP

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hit back at the BJP after the opposition party in the state announced a protest against the "deterioration of law and order", stating that they are "jealous" of the Congress winning the Valmiki and ST seats.

Speaking to ANI, DK Shivakumar accused the BJP of creating law-and-order problems in the state. He said, "If there is any law and order problem, it is only because of them. They were jealous that we got all the Valmiki seats, all the ST seats for the Congress party. They want to disturb the peace. That's why they are making all this an issue. Let them do whatever they want. Let them walk from Ballari to Delhi. The law will take its course." (ANI)