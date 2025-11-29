Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi advised Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's Maulana Mahmood Madani not to "provoke or instigate Muslims," asserting that crores of Muslims in India trust the Supreme Court, Parliament, and Government, contrary to Madani's claims.

National President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, advised Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani not to "provoke or instigate Muslims," saying that the crores of Muslims of the country do not agree with his statement. Speaking with ANI, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi also advised Madani to speak from a religious point of view, asserting that muslims have faith in the Supreme Court, Parliament and Government "Not just me, but crores of Muslims in India do not agree with his statement. Maulana Mahmood Madani is a religious man. He should speak from a religious point of view. He should not provoke or instigate Muslims. Crores of Muslims trust the Supreme Court, Parliament and Government," he told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Madani questions judiciary's independence

On Saturday, Maulana Mahmood Madani expressed concern over India's judicial and social conditions, alleging that constitutional rights are being undermined and minority communities are being targeted. Speaking at the National Governing Body meeting in Bhopal, Madani questioned the independence of the judiciary, citing cases like Babri Masjid and triple talaq. He stated that the Supreme Court should be considered "supreme" only if it upholds the Constitution and the law. "After the verdict on Babri Masjid, triple talaq and several other matters, it seems that courts are functioning under the Government's pressure for a few years now...We have several instances before that have raised questions on the character of courts... The Supreme Court is eligible to be called supreme only when it follows the Constitution and when it upholds the law. If it doesn't do that, it doesn't deserve to be called 'Supreme'," Madani said.

'Muslims feel unsafe'

He highlighted issues like bulldozer actions, mob lynching, and seizure of Waqf properties, which, he argued, have made Muslims feel unsafe. "The current situation of the country is very sensitive and concerning. Sadly, a particular community is being forcibly targeted, while other communities are rendered legally powerless, socially segregated and economically humiliated. There are bulldozer actions, mob lynching, seizure of Waqf properties and negative campaigns against religious madrasas and reforms, to undermine their religion, identity and existence...This has made Muslims feel unsafe even as they walk down the streets," he said.

Comments on 'Vande Mataram'

He also commented on Vande Mataram, saying that surrendering communities are "murda kaum," while living communities face challenges head-on.

The Jamiat president further remarked, "Murda kaum do not get involved in difficulties. They surrender. They will be told to recite Vande Mataram and they will begin doing so at once. That is the sign of a 'murda kaum'. If it is 'zinda kaum', morale will have to be boosted, and the situation will have to be met head-on."(ANI)