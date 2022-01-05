  • Facebook
    Don't care about govt's Covid rules, will walk for water: KPCC chief DK Shivakumar on Mekedatu rally

    KPCC president DK Shivakumar brazenly has announced to violate new Covid guidelines issued by the Karnataka government. He said the Congress party will go ahead with its planned rally and termed that January 9 'padayatra' will not be a protest, rather his right to 'walk for water'.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 5:27 PM IST
    Despite the rise in Covid cases and spike in Omicron in Karnataka, the Congress party has decided to go ahead with its Mekedatu rally. Speaking to the press, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar said, there is no change in the plan and termed the tough rules as BJP's ploy to stop the Congress party's agitation for water.

    As cases under Disaster Management Act have been filed against him, Congress MLAs, MLCs and party workers for protest in recent days, Shivakumar questioned what is stopping BJP from booking the BJP protesters who also held a similar protest.

    The leader also stated that the BJP claimed that people's lives are important for them and hence have brought 'tough rules' but in reality for them their party is important. 'The BJP brought tough rules because it was finding Congress's Mekedatu rally for the public very 'tough', hence on the pretext of saving Karnataka, they (BJP) have planned to scuttle Congress padayatra.

    When the press remained him about cases under NDMA Act, Shivakumar said, if that is the case, Sudhakar (Health Minister) should also be booked for swimming in the pool during the first Covid wave, cases should be filed against Sriramulu and Yediyurappa for violating Covid rules during a marriage function. BJP leaders should be booked for organizing 'Jan Aashirwad yatra'

    He said the party has also roped in 100 doctors and will be following Covid protocols like wearing face masks and will do ahead with padayatra and assured that padayatra will be safe. Echoing similar sentiments, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah also said padayatra will happen and said Covid protocols will be followed.

    Yesterday, Health Minister K Sudhakar announced tough rules following a spike in Covid cases. As per some of the guidelines, all rallies, political party protests, and party gatherings have been banned till January 17. For public meetings, only 50 members are allowed to gather. 

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 5:27 PM IST
