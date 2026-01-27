Tripura CM Manik Saha encourages BJP workers to campaign without fear in sensitive areas for the TTAADC polls. He highlighted the govt's work, including rehabilitating Bru refugees, and welcomed defectors from Tipra Motha and CPI(M) to the party.

Ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that workers have been advised not to be afraid while campaigning in sensitive areas and taking the ideology of the BJP to the people. While attending a party event in Agartala to welcome new members in the party, CM Saha highlighted how he, along with various other leaders are going to sensitive areas, and spreading the "ideology to the people" by showing the work done by the government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, CM Manik Saha said, "My leaders and I are going everywhere. Bir Chandra Kolsi is a sensitive area. It's a place that's not easy to reach. I want to tell my workers that they shouldn't be afraid. You have to go to such places... We have the power, we have the strength, so why should we fear? The most important thing is that it's our right to be free to go anywhere. We have to take our ideology to the people. The public is watching what work we are doing. Prime Minister Modi is working for the people. The health situation in Tripura has improved... Tripura has also improved in terms of law and order."

CM Highlights Government Achievements

He further said that the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) and National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) have been brought to the mainstream by the BJP government. "The central government have given them a package of Rs 250 crores. We have rehabilitated Bru refugees. We gave them a package of Rs 500 crores. Now, PM Modi has made it to Rs 800 crores. The health sector has improved in Tripura. Now there are 350 seats in Medical colleges. Earlier, there was 1 seat in BDS, now it is 63 seats. Now there is the National Law University and the National Forensic University. In 20 years crime rate has reduced by 8.2 per cent," he added.

Voters from Rival Parties Join BJP

As the elections to the TTAADC is drawing closer, the trend of tribal voters leaving various parties and joining the BJP is gaining momentum across the state. On Tuesday, a major defection was witnessed in the Bir Chandra Kolsi ADC constituency of South Tripura district. A total of 352 voters from 110 families quit the Tipra Motha and the CPI(M) and joined the BJP. The new entrants were formally welcomed into the party by CM Manik Saha. BJP Janajati Morcha General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, along with other party leaders, was present at the programme.

During the event, the Chief Minister issued a stern message to ally Tipra Motha. He stated in clear terms that if BJP workers are attacked while remaining in an alliance with the BJP, the BJP-led government will not tolerate it under any circumstances.

In another joining program at Sabroom, Shanshing HS school, Sabroom in South Tripura, around 640 voters from 300 families joined the BJP. Tripura CM Manik Saha said to ANI that this is a big indication that people have full trust in the BJP, and so they are all joining the BJP almost every day at different places in Tripura. "I am confident that in the coming ADC election, BJP will win all 28 seats out of 28," he added. (ANI)