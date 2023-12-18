Donate for Desh: Why is Congress seeking donations for the country? Know everything about crowdfunding

Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal, proudly heralds the imminent launch of 'Donate for the Country' as the most extensive crowdfunding endeavor ever undertaken by a political entity. This prompts us to ask: What does this campaign truly entail, and why does Congress seek these donations?

Despite recent electoral setbacks across five states, the Congress party stands firm, unveiling plans for the second phase of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' alongside the launch of the 'Donate for the Country' campaign. This move, preceding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, carries the emblematic tagline "Congress needs you for a better country, India needs you."

Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal, proudly heralds the imminent launch of 'Donate for the Country' as the most extensive crowdfunding endeavor ever undertaken by a political entity. This prompts us to ask: What does this campaign truly entail, and why does Congress seek these donations?

Congress launches 'Donate for Desh' campaign, but BJP owns 'Donate for Desh' website

What is crowdfunding?

Crowdfunding involves aggregating modest sums from the public to support specific projects, entrepreneurial endeavors, or social causes. It leverages websites, apps, or social networks as conduits for fundraisers seeking financial backing. These platforms enable campaigners to outline their goals, detailing the purpose behind their fundraising efforts and guiding potential donors or investors on contribution methods, ensuring transparency and clarity.

The Indian National Congress has elaborated on crowdfunding details on its website, welcoming contributions of Rs 138, Rs 1,380, Rs 13,800, or multiples thereof from individuals aged 18 and above.

What is the reason behind crowdfunding?

Beyond financial needs, the party seeks to forge a deeper connection with the public. Commencing on December 18 and running till December 28, the online campaign seeks to engage the public. Post the online phase, the party plans grassroots-level outreach. KC Venugopal outlined the strategy, indicating a shift to door-to-door visits, aiming for a minimum donation of Rs 138 from at least ten households in each booth.

Congress launches 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign, Kharge donates Rs 1,38,000

Will donors turn into voters?

A recent report by The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) unveiled a substantial increase in the assets of eight national parties, spotlighting the BJP's remarkable surge from Rs 4990 crore to Rs 6046 crore in 2021-22. Conversely, the Congress's asset growth, from Rs 691 crore to Rs 805 crore, didn't match this pace.

KC Venugopal attributes this campaign to celebrate the party's 138-year journey, drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's 'Tilak Swaraj Fund' during the Non-Cooperation Movement, reminiscent of Gandhi's fundraising success before independence.

BJP's campaign and response:

The BJP launched its crowdfunding campaign, 'Bharat Ratna,' on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, led by PM Narendra Modi's Rs 1000 contribution. However, BJP leaders critiqued Congress's 'Donate for the Country' campaign, labeling it a 'donation scheme for dynasty' in recent comments."

PM Modi inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir: 7 things you need to know about Varanasi's meditation center