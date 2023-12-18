Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Congress launches 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign, Kharge donates Rs 1,38,000

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched the party's crowdfunding campaign here, asking people to join the fight against unemployment and rising costs. Kharge donated a sum of Rs 1,38,000 from his salary to launch the "Donate for Desh" campaign.

    Congress launches Donate for Desh crowdfunding campaign ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election Kharge donates Rs 138000 gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

    The Congress launched a nationwide crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh' on Monday, December, 18 to generate resources for the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress said the campaign will be launched by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. According to the Congress, Indians who are older than eighteen (18) can contribute to the campaign with a minimum of Rs 138 or in multiples of Rs 1,380, Rs 13,800, and so on.

    Kharge donated a sum of Rs 1,38,000 from his salary to launch the "Donate for Desh" campaign in the presence of party leaders and general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh and treasurer Ajay Maken.

    Congress MP KC Venugopal said the crowd funding initiative was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic 'Tilak Swaraj Fund', which was launched more than a hundred years ago in 1920-21. He said the initiative aims to empower the party in creating an India that is rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities.

    Prior to the most recent general elections, on October 2, 2018, the party started a "outreach-cum-crowdfunding" campaign; however, the campaign did not pick up any steam locally. According to reports, the party is short on funds and unable to compete with the well-oiled BJP electoral apparatus. It has been claimed that because the programme is set up to benefit the ruling party, the BJP is receiving the bulk of electoral bonds.

    Up until the party's founding day on December 28, the campaign will mostly be conducted online. Following that, community outreach will begin, involving volunteer door-to-door canvassing of at least ten households in each booth in exchange for contributions of at least Rs 138 from each participant. 

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fungal infection in cattle feeds incurs heavy losses to Kerala govt anr

    Fungal infection in cattle feeds incurs heavy losses to Kerala govt entity

    Explained How potent is SAMAR, the Made-in-India air defence system

    Explained: How potent is SAMAR, the Made-in-India air defence system

    Year Ender 2023: From Rahul Gandhi MP status to same-sex marriage, a look at major SC verdicts this year AJR

    Year Ender 2023: From Rahul Gandhi MP status to same-sex marriage, a look at major SC verdicts this year

    Kerala: Sabarimala to provide free Wi-Fi services to Ayyappa devotees rkn

    Kerala: Sabarimala to provide free Wi-Fi services to Ayyappa devotees

    Parliament security breach accused face charges for evidence destruction: Delhi Police files case AJR

    Parliament security breach accused face charges for evidence destruction: Delhi Police files case

    Recent Stories

    Fungal infection in cattle feeds incurs heavy losses to Kerala govt anr

    Fungal infection in cattle feeds incurs heavy losses to Kerala govt entity

    Year Ender 2023 Chandrayaan 3 to hosting G20 Summit Top 7 standout moments for India gcw

    Year Ender 2023: Chandrayaan-3 to hosting G20 Summit - Top 7 standout moments for India

    Animal actor Triptii Dimri sparks dating rumors with THIS person after breakup with Anushka Sharma's brother SHG

    Animal actor Triptii Dimri sparks dating rumors with THIS person after breakup with Anushka Sharma's brother

    Year Ender 2023: Top 6 gruesome murder cases that shook India rkn

    Year Ender 2023: Top 6 gruesome murder cases that shook India

    Watch: Saif Ali Khan argues with his staff member at the airport, netizens react RKK

    Watch: Saif Ali Khan argues with his staff member at the airport, netizens react

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon