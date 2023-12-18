PM Modi inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir: 7 things you need to know about Varanasi's meditation center

The commemoration holds significance, marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Vihangam Yog Sansthan by Sadguru Sadafal Deoji Maharaj, a revered 19th-century spiritual luminary, mystic poet, and visionary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 18) inaugurated the Swarved Mahamandir, a majestic seven-floor temple nestled in Varanasi's Umraha area. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he embarked on a tour of the expansive center, designed to accommodate 20,000 individuals concurrently for meditation sessions.

Taking part in the centenary celebrations of Vihangam Yoga during this visit, PM Modi's presence marked his second visit to the temple, the initial one occurring in December 2021. The commemoration holds significance, marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Vihangam Yog Sansthan by Sadguru Sadafal Deoji Maharaj, a revered 19th-century spiritual luminary, mystic poet, and visionary.

The Mahamandir stands as a sacred abode housing the idol of this esteemed seer, adding to its sanctity and purpose.

1. Stunning Architecture:

The temple stands adorned with 125-petal lotus domes and boasts an extraordinary capacity, accommodating up to 20,000 individuals, establishing its prominence among the globe's largest meditation centers.

2. Location and Size:

Nestled in the Umaraha area, approximately 12 kilometers from Varanasi's city center, this monumental structure sprawls across a vast expanse of 3,00,000 square feet, offering a serene sanctuary for spiritual pursuits.

3. Rich Heritage and Foundation:

Created in 2004, the foundation of the Mahamandir was laid by Sadguru Acharya Swantantra Dev and Sant Pravar Vigyan Dev, fostering its inception and vision.

4. Intricate Design Elements:

Teakwood intricacies grace the ceilings and doors, embellishing the temple with ornate carvings. The presence of 101 fountains further accentuates its architectural brilliance.

5. Spiritual Essence:

Carved upon its seven floors, verses from the Swarveda adorn the walls, lending a profound spiritual ambiance to the structure, steeped in ancient wisdom.

6. Artistic Beauty:

The walls, adorned with pink sandstone, exude elegance, complemented by a picturesque garden featuring medicinal herbs, adding splendor to the temple's aesthetics.

7. Legacy and Inspiration:

Bearing the name 'Swarved Mahamandir,' this temple reverently honors the spiritual text 'Swarved,' authored by Sadguru Shri Sadafal Deoji Maharaj. As the eternal yogi and founder of Vihangam Yoga, his teachings and legacy resonate within its walls, offering a divine haven for seekers of truth and tranquility.

