Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre and Delhi Police for allegedly assaulting student protesters. He warned PM Modi and Amit Shah not to suppress voices, promising accountability for officials involved in the excesses during protests against electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi Warns Centre Over Police 'Assault' on Students

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Delhi Police of assaulting student protesters and warned the Centre against suppressing their voices, as the Congress stepped up its criticism over alleged police excesses during demonstrations against electoral roll revision.

Addressing a gathering of protesters in Delhi, Gandhi said the demonstration represented a collective voice that transcended religion, caste and gender, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah not to stand against it. "As I said in my press conference, this is India. Amit Shah ji, take a good look at this. There is no Hindu here, no Muslim, no one of any specific caste; there is no woman, no man. There is one voice, one protest. It is the voice of India, and you are standing against this voice—the Prime Minister is standing against this voice. I suggest to you: do not stand against this voice. No one can stand against this voice," Gandhi said.

Promises Accountability for Misconduct

He also called on student protesters to document alleged police misconduct, promising that the evidence would be used to seek accountability. "To the police personnel, I have told all the students to keep a video record and send that evidence to us. When this entire matter concludes, we will utilise all that evidence and ensure that everyone who needs to be punished is punished, from PM Narendra Modi, Gyanesh Kumar, Amit Shah, and even the constable who is raising a hand against our children," he said.

Gandhi's remarks came amid allegations by student activists that they were assaulted during detention following protests against the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. During his press conference, Gandhi highlighted the case of Athira, a Delhi University student from Kerala, alleging that she had lost hearing in one ear after being struck during detention. Other activists also alleged that they were assaulted inside police vehicles and at police stations.

Support From Across The Party

In Kolkata, West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar expressed support for Gandhi, describing him as a leader who stood with people facing hardship, marginalised communities and students. "You will see Rahul Gandhi standing firm in every situation, through every storm and on every front. Rahul Gandhi is the voice of suffering people, the voice of the downtrodden and the student community," Sarkar said.

He also warned that officials involved in wrongdoing would be held accountable under the Constitution, regardless of their position or influence. "I want to make one thing clear: if any officer in any state or at the Centre is involved in wrongdoing, we are keeping track of everything. The Constitution of India will not spare you, no matter how powerful you are. From the Prime Minister to any clerk, anyone who does wrong will be held accountable under the Constitution," he added.

24-Hour Ultimatum in Delhi

In Delhi, Congress MP Jebi Mather said party representatives had accompanied the alleged victims to Parliament Street Police Station and held discussions with the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police. "We went to the Parliament Street Police Station with the victims. We had a detailed discussion with the additional DCP, where the national president Vinod and the victims explained. Now the police have asked us for 24 hours to check the CCTV footage, and then, if an FIR is not launched, it has already been declared by the national president of NSUI that there will be a big protest," Mather said.

She added that students and young people would continue their protest and claimed that Gandhi was supporting them. The controversy follows demonstrations by student groups and youth organisations against the SIR exercise and the functioning of the poll panel. NSUI activists have demanded Kumar's resignation, alleging irregularities in the electoral roll revision process. The protests have also triggered a confrontation between Congress leaders and the BJP-led Centre over voting rights, police conduct and the treatment of demonstrators.