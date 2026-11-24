Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, offering some relief to vehicle owners and daily commuters. Oil marketing companies have not announced any fresh revision in retail fuel rates, with motorists continuing to pay the prevailing prices.

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, offering some relief to vehicle owners and daily commuters. Oil marketing companies have not announced any fresh revision in retail fuel rates, with motorists continuing to pay the prevailing prices.

According to Goodreturns, petrol prices in major cities reflect no change compared to the previous day. Fuel rates continue to vary across metropolitan cities, largely due to differences in state-level taxes, including Value Added Tax (VAT), transportation expenses and other local levies.

Among the six major cities, Hyderabad continues to have the highest petrol price, while Delhi records the lowest rate. Kolkata and Bengaluru also remain among the cities where motorists pay comparatively higher prices for petrol.

Petrol and Diesel City-Wise Rates - November 24, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

The daily revision mechanism allows oil marketing companies to adjust petrol and diesel prices based on several factors, including international crude oil prices, currency exchange rates and refining costs. However, domestic fuel prices do not necessarily change immediately in response to fluctuations in global oil markets.

India's fuel pricing system takes into account the cost of crude oil, refining expenses, dealer commissions and central and state government taxes. Consequently, motorists in different states can face varying prices even when international crude oil prices remain the same.

For commuters, transport operators and vehicle owners, tracking daily petrol and diesel prices can help with monthly travel budgeting and fuel expenses.