Bihar will give priority to local residents in government teacher recruitment from 2025. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has introduced a domicile-based teacher recruitment policy, giving preference to local candidates from 2025's TRE-4 exam.

In a major step before the upcoming elections, Bihar cabinet has officially implemented domicile policy, which means that government teaching jobs will now give priority to local residents. The announcement was done by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government on Monday and at a state cabinet meeting today, the decision was approved. The domicile new rule will begin from 2025’s Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4), and is expected to help more Bihar-based candidates secure jobs in the state’s education system.

What is domicile policy?

The new policy means that if two candidates are applying for a government teacher's post in Bihar, the one who is a resident (domicile) of Bihar will be given preference. This rule will start with TRE-4 in 2025, and will continue in TRE-5 in 2026.

The government has also announced that the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) will be conducted before TRE-5.

Nitish Kumar's X post on education system

In a post on X, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wrote on Monday, "Since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have been continuously working to improve the education system. The Education Department has been directed to make necessary amendments to the rules to give priority to the residents of Bihar in teacher recruitment. This will be implemented from TRE-4 onwards."

He also added that this move would help strengthen the education system and benefit local youth by giving them more opportunities.

Boost for local job seekers

This decision is expected to directly help candidates from Bihar by increasing their chances of getting government teacher jobs in their home state. Until now, there was no formal preference given to local candidates. The change is likely to create more opportunities for thousands of teaching aspirants across Bihar.

STET and future recruitment plans

The State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) will be held before TRE-5, which is scheduled for 2026. Candidates need to clear STET to be eligible for the teacher recruitment exams.

The government is planning this entire schedule in advance to allow better preparation for candidates.

Pay hike for support staff

Along with the domicile policy, the Bihar government has also announced a pay increase for school support staff:

Mid-day meal cooks will now earn Rs 3,300, up from Rs 1,650.

Night watchmen in secondary and higher secondary schools will get Rs 10,000, up from Rs 5,000.

These changes aim to improve working conditions for those who help run government schools smoothly.

Political timing: Assembly elections ahead

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, possibly in October or November 2025. Although the Election Commission has not yet announced the official date, this new policy is being seen as a move to win support among job-seeking youth and education workers.

The government is clearly trying to send a message that it is committed to local development and creating more jobs for Bihar residents.

The new domicile policy for teacher recruitment is a big move that could help thousands of Bihar's young teaching aspirants. By focusing on locals, the government is aiming to improve both the education system and job access. Whether it will help in the elections remains to be seen, but for now, many in Bihar are welcoming the change.

(With ANI inputs)