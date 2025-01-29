Doctor at UP hospital allegedly watches reels while patient dies of heart attack, slaps son (WATCH)

A 60-year-old woman died of a heart attack at Mainpuri hospital after alleged negligence by Dr. Sanger, who was reportedly distracted by his phone and later slapped the patient's son.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 12:38 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 12:38 PM IST

Agra: At the Mainpuri district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, a 60-year-old woman, Pravesh Kumari, died of a heart attack while the doctor on duty, Dr. Adarsh Sanger, allegedly watched reels on his mobile phone.

The woman's family claims that crucial time was lost due to the doctor's negligence, which ultimately led to her death. According to eyewitnesses, Dr. Sanger instructed a nurse to handle the patient instead of attending to her personally, despite repeated pleas from the relatives.

The situation took a turn for the worse when the patient's condition deteriorated, and her son, Guru Sharan Singh, raised his voice in protest. Dr. Sanger allegedly slapped Singh, leading to chaos in the hospital. Police were eventually called in to control the situation.

CCTV footage, which has been widely circulated on social media, appears to show Dr. Sanger sitting at his desk, looking at his phone while nurses attend to the patient. The footage also shows the doctor slapping Singh.

The woman's son described the harrowing experience, saying that he and his brothers were in complete distress, rubbing their mother's arms and feet, as they didn't know what else to do. He alleged that Dr. Sanger treated his mother's case as a minor ailment, saying she would be fine after the nurse attended to her.

"My brothers and I were in complete distress. We were rubbing her arms and feet, as we didn't know what else to do about it. This situation went on for 15 minutes... Suddenly, blood started coming out of my mother's mouth. We were terrified and didn't know what to do. The doctor was still sitting in his chair. When he finally came towards us, it was in anger. He then slapped me," Guru Sharan Singh said.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Madan Lal has confirmed the incident and initiated an investigation. He assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible if found guilty. The matter has been reported to higher authorities.

