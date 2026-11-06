The DMRC has adjusted Delhi Metro timings for Diwali on November 8, 2026. Services on select lines will start at 6 AM, and the last train across all networks, including the Airport Express Line, will depart at 10 PM instead of 11 PM.

DMRC Announces Revised Diwali Travel Timings

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday issued a travel advisory announcing revised train operational timings across the entire network on Sunday, November 8, in light of Diwali celebrations. To accommodate early morning commuters while allowing network staff and commuters to join evening festivities, DMRC is adjusting both opening and closing schedules. In a change to its Sunday schedule, Delhi Metro will begin services earlier and end them sooner.

Service Adjustments on Specific Lines

Services on the Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar / Majlis Park), Magenta Line (Botanical Garden to Krishna Park Extension and Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk) and Grey Line (Dwarka Kakrola to Dhansa Bus Stand) — which typically begin at 7 am on Sundays — will commence one hour earlier at 6 am from terminal stations. "On the occasion of Diwali, i.e. 08th November 2026 (Sunday), Metro train services on the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Majlis Park/Shiv Vihar), Magenta Line (Botanical Garden - Krishna Park Ext. & Majlis Park – Deepali Chowk) and Grey Line (Dwarka Kakrola - Dhansa Bus Stand), which normally commence at 7:00 AM on Sundays, will begin one hour earlier at 6:00 AM from terminal stations," DMRC posted on X.

Night Service Changes

The last Metro train will depart from terminal stations across all lines, including the Airport Express Line, at 10 pm instead of the usual 11 pm. "Further, in view of Diwali celebrations during the evening, the last Metro train service will commence at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Metro Lines, including the Airport Express Line, instead of the usual last train departure time of 11:00 PM," added DMRC.

DMRC has advised all passengers to plan their holiday travel ahead of time to avoid last-minute inconvenience. Real-time updates and full timetable details are available on the official DMRC website and social media handles. (ANI)