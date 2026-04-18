DMK Minister S Ragupathi hailed the defeat of the delimitation bill in Parliament as a 'first victory' for Tamil Nadu. He accused the BJP of attempting to undermine the state's rights and using the bill as a political tool to confuse voters.

DMK Calls Bill's Defeat a 'Victory' for Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Minister for Natural Resources and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader S Ragupathi on Saturday termed the defeat of the delimitation-related constitutional amendment bill in Parliament as the "first victory" for Tamil Nadu, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to undermine the state's rights through the proposed legislation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters in Pudukkottai, Ragupathi said the BJP moved the bill despite being aware that it did not have the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, and accused the party of attempting to gain political advantage. He alleged that the BJP is sustaining its government at the Centre with the support of allies and claimed that the delimitation exercise was being used as a political tool.

DMK's Arguments and Demands

Stance on Women's Reservation and Census

Ragupathi further accused the party of confusing the public by linking delimitation with women's reservation. Clarifying DMK's stance, he said the party is not against women's reservation but insisted it should be implemented based on accurate and updated census data.

'Southern States Penalised for Population Control'

Highlighting concerns of southern states, Ragupathi alleged that they are being "penalised" for effectively implementing population control measures. He noted that Tamil Nadu's parliamentary seats have reduced from 42 in 1952 to 39 at present.

Call for Nationwide Caste-Based Census

The Minister stressed the need for a nationwide caste-based census along with the population census, stating that only the Union Government can carry it out effectively. He further claimed that introducing such a bill during election time was politically motivated to create confusion among voters in states like Tamil Nadu. He expressed confidence that the people, especially women voters, would not be misled.

DMK Slams AIADMK, Amit Shah

Launching a sharp attack on AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Ragupathi dismissed his remarks as "baseless" and said there was no need to respond to them. He also criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that his statements vary from state to state and accused him of misleading the public.

Ragupathi further said that the AIADMK is echoing the BJP's stance and is struggling to retain its electoral deposit. He reiterated that the DMK remains firm in its ideology and will continue to oppose any move that affects Tamil Nadu's rights.

Political Standoff Over Failed Bill

Bill Fails to Secure Two-Thirds Majority

His remarks come amid an intensifying political standoff between the ruling BJP-led government and opposition parties over the failed legislation, which was linked to the implementation of women's reservation through a delimitation exercise. The bill could not secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, with 298 members voting in favour and 230 opposing it.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that the Constitution Amendment Bill had not been passed. Following the outcome, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government would not proceed with the remaining two interlinked bills.

Accusations and Counter-Accusations

The One Hundred and Sixth Constitutional Amendment Act, 2023 (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam), passed in 2023 by Parliament, provides for 33% (one-third) reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. The BJP has accused opposition parties of blocking a historic reform aimed at ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that parties like Congress, TMC, and others prevented the passage of the bill and warned of political consequences. However, the opposition has maintained that it supports women's reservation in principle but opposes linking it with delimitation and census processes.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, described the bill as an attempt to alter India's electoral structure, while several Congress leaders termed the vote a defence of democratic values. (ANI)