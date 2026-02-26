The DMK is set to hold a massive administrators' conference in Trichy on March 9, with 10 lakh functionaries expected. The event is billed as a turning point for the 2026 Assembly elections and will usher in 'Dravidian Model 2.0'.

A massive Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) administrators' conference is set to be held in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli on March 9, with party leaders calling upon 10 lakh functionaries to participate in what is being described as a turning point ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

A 'Turning Point' for 2026 Polls

In a statement, DMK Principal Secretary KN Nehru said elaborate arrangements are underway to organise the conference grandly, announced by party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin. He said that the Trichy conference would not merely be a routine gathering but a decisive event that would reaffirm the party's strength and set the tone for the upcoming Assembly elections. "The conference in Trichy will serve as the main picture for the 2026 Assembly polls," he stated, urging all party administrators to ensure maximum participation.

According to Nehru, the party has already been intensifying its grassroots campaign through various initiatives, including booth-level strengthening drives, women-focused outreach programmes, youth wing meetings, training sessions for booth agents, and door-to-door campaigns. However, he emphasised that the Trichy State Conference would play a crucial role in consolidating efforts under the banner of "Dravidian Model 2.0."

Mass Mobilisation of Cadres

He appealed to all levels of party functionaries, from state headquarters office-bearers to district, city, union, town, ward and branch secretaries of the party, along with organisers and deputy organisers of affiliated wings, to attend the conference without fail. Legislators, Members of Parliament, the executive committee and general council members have also been invited to participate.

Logistical Preparations

District secretaries have been instructed to convene preparatory meetings at district, union, town and panchayat levels to assess the number of participants, vehicle arrangements and other logistical requirements. They have been asked to submit details of vehicles departing from their respective districts by March 1 to facilitate traffic and parking arrangements in Tiruchirappalli.

Nehru further directed that no functionary should miss the conference and that strict discipline must be maintained until the conclusion of the party president's address. District secretaries have been advised to ensure all vehicles from their districts depart for the venue before they themselves leave for the conference.

Calling upon cadres to gather in Trichy "like the overflowing Cauvery and unstoppable ocean waves," Nehru urged them to pledge their support to re-elect Stalin as Chief Minister and to usher in the "Dravidian Model 2.0" government once again. The conference is expected to witness one of the largest gatherings of party administrators in the state in recent times.