DMK spokesperson Sivaji Krishnamurthy was sentenced to three years in prison for derogatory remarks against Governor RN Ravi and Khushbu Sundar. BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan slammed the DMK, calling this their 'model' to attack women.

Following the sentencing of DMK spokesperson Sivaji Krishnamurthy to three years of imprisonment by a metropolitan magistrate court, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan targeted the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing the party of speaking about women in a derogatory manner, calling it the "model of DMK".

The 10th Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore sentenced Krishnamurthy to three years in prison for making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar in 2023. Metropolitan Magistrate P Revathi on Sunday found the 65-year-old guilty in the case. In addition to the jail term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000.

BJP Leader Slams 'DMK Model'

Speaking to the media, Soundarajan urged people to dig into what he said in 2023. "That is the model of DMK. Whatever he spoke, rewind and see... The way they talk about women is highly atrocious," she said.

Background of the Case

The case pertains to a public meeting organised by the DMK at Krishnamoorthy Hall in Erukkancheri on June 16, 2023. During his speech, Krishnamurthy allegedly used abusive and derogatory language while referring to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Khushbu Sundar, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, former BJP state president K Annamalai and former minister D Jayakumar.

Following complaints, the Kodungaiyur Police registered a case against him under Sections 294(b) (uttering obscene words), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505(2) (promoting ill will between groups) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was arrested in June 2023 and later released on bail.

After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence and examining the evidence on record, the court pronounced the verdict convicting him and awarding the sentence. Further legal steps, including the filing of an appeal, are expected. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

Details of the Derogatory Remarks

Addressing an event in 2023, Krishnamoorthy had said, "If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, do I not have the right to assault him?"

"If you (Governor) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," Krishnamoorthy said. (ANI)