DMK's Villivakkam candidate Karthik Mohan expressed confidence that the Secular Progressive Alliance will win over 200 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. He added that the party will form the government and implement its manifesto from day one.

DMK candidate from the Villivakkam Assembly constituency, Karthik Mohan, on Monday expressed strong confidence in his party's prospects ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, asserting that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) is poised to secure a sweeping victory.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Mohan said the party is expecting to win over 200 seats in the 234-member Assembly. "We are very confident that we're going to win 200 plus seats, and it's looking much better as the days progress. I think we're going to win more. We're very confident about that. Once the government is formed, which we're going to do on May 4th, we'll start implementing the manifesto from day one," he said.

'Manifesto is Hero of Campaign'

Highlighting local support in his constituency, Mohan stated that government welfare schemes have already benefited residents of Villivakkam. "In my constituency, most of the schemes of the government have already reached the people, they're very happy. I've got overwhelming support from the people of Villivakkam," he added.

Emphasising the role of the party's manifesto in the campaign, Mohan said it has resonated strongly with voters. "The manifesto has been the hero of the campaign. People are very, very interested to know about the manifesto and how it's going to be implemented," he noted.

DMK Slams BJP Over Women's Reservation Bill

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Mohan alleged that the party misled people on the issue of the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. "They tried to hide the women's reservation bill within the delimitation bill. When it comes out in its natural form, we will be supporting it. They are just trying to hide the fact that they lost and want a reason for that," he said.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the required two-thirds majority on Friday. Om Birla confirmed that the Bill did not pass, after which the government decided not to proceed with the linked Delimitation Bill and Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. The proposed legislation sought to increase the Lok Sabha's strength from 543 to 816 seats with 33 per cent reservation for women, alongside delimitation based on the 2011 Census.

Mohan further reiterated confidence in surpassing expectations. "I was expecting 200, but with the support I'm seeing, I'm expecting more... BJP only expects, they won't get anything," he added.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the NDA led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), along with the Bharatiya Janata Party and PMK.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, DMK's A Vetriazhagan won the Villivakkam seat with 76,127 votes, defeating AIADMK's JCD Prabhakar by a margin of 37,237 votes. (ANI)