DMK's Kanimozhi Somu slammed the timing of the Women's Bill implementation based on the 2011 census, calling it a political 'game'. CM M K Stalin also raised concerns, stressing the need for fair delimitation post the 2026 census.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Somu on Tuesday questioned the timing of the potential implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill based on the 2011 census. Asserting that the move is politically motivated with the 2029 general elections around the corner, she remarked that the government appears to see the issue as a "game". She stressed that women should not be used as pawns in a political game to manufacture verdicts or make empty promises to the general public.

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"It is not that we are going to stop or hover over it. It's about how it is getting implemented and what injustice the women face because it's going to be implemented with the 2011 Census is the only question," said Kanimozhi Somu.

Stalin Raises Concerns Over Constitutional Provisions

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin today raised concerns over reports suggesting that women's representation in Parliament and State Assemblies may be implemented based on the 2011 Census. In an 'X' post, Stalin said such a move would be contrary to the provisions of the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, 2023, which envisages the implementation of women's reservation only after fresh delimitation based on the Census to be conducted after 2026.

Reaffirming his support for women's reservation, Stalin said the DMK backs the initiative without any preconditions but stressed the need for fair delimitation. He maintained that the existing proportional representation of States should not be disturbed under any circumstances.

Centre Seeks Consensus for Amendment

The Central government is making efforts to reach out and garner support from opposition parties for the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, also called the Women's Reservation Bill, which aims to delink quotas for women from the delimitation process. The bill is likely to be introduced in this budget session.

To build consensus, Home Minister Amit Shah has held meetings with leaders from various opposition parties, including BJD, YSRCP, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi party and others. The bill was passed by Parliament in 2023.

The base for delimitation had originally been set at the 2011 census. The Delimitation Act will be amended accordingly. The Government is currently building consensus as this legislation will need 2/3rd majority to pass this legislation, making it crucial to secure support from opposition parties.