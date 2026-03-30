DMK Minister and Thoothukudi candidate P Geetha Jeevan interacted with voters at Muthu Nagar Beach, expressing confidence in her victory for the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls. She is the sitting MLA and Minister for Social Welfare.

Tamil Nadu Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Thoothukudi, P Geetha Jeevan, on Monday interacted with voters at Muthu Nagar Beach in Thoothukudi as part of her campaigning ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Geetha Jeevan said the people of Thoothukudi had stood with her throughout and expressed confidence in their continued support in the forthcoming election. "The people of Thoothukudi are with me, and they will support me. We will win," she asserted. Geetha Jeevan currently holds the portfolio of Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment in the Tamil Nadu government and is the sitting MLA from Thoothukudi.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

The polls will be a contest between the ruling DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA in the state. Actor-turned-politician Vijay has also thrown a hat in the ring by launching Tamilaga Vetteri Kazhagam (TVK).

DMK's 'Superstar Manifesto'

Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin unveiled what the party termed a "Superstar Manifesto" ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, triggering a sharp political face-off with the opposition AIADMK and BJP, who dismissed the document as a "copy-paste" exercise and accused the ruling party of indulging in "sticker politics," even as DMK leaders defended it as a comprehensive, people-driven roadmap anchored in the Dravidian model.

DMK Alliance Seat-Sharing

DMK will contest 164 out of the 234 constituencies in the state, while 70 seats have been allocated to its alliance partners.

These partners include the Congress Party with 28 seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) with 5 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) with 5 seats, VCK with 8 seats, and MDMK with 4 seats. Other smaller parties in the alliance include the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) with 10 seats, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with 2 seats, and several other regional parties. (ANI)