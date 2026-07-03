DMK MLA Anitha R. Radhakrishnan was arrested in a defamation case for remarks against CM C Joseph Vijay. He alleged pressure to join TVK but affirmed his loyalty to DMK, leading to protests and political condemnation from rival parties.

DMK MLA Alleges Pressure Amid Arrest Drama

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Anitha R. Radhakrishnan has sparked a political stir by alleging that some individuals pressured him to resign from his MLA post and join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). He firmly stated that he would continue to remain in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

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Arrested in Defamation Case

DMK leader Anitha R Radhakrishnan was arrested by police in connection with a defamation case after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by the former minister in a case registered over his alleged defamatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during a DMK public meeting held at Athoor in Thoothukudi district on June 20.

Speaking amid a heavy police presence and a large gathering of reporters, Radhakrishnan said there was no question of him leaving the DMK and affirmed that he would continue to follow the path laid down by his party leader. He further declared that he could neither be intimidated nor shaken by anyone, adding that he would never surrender to pressure. He categorically rejected any suggestion of resigning from his MLA post, stating that such a move would never happen.

Radhakrishnan also alleged that the police were attempting to restrain him on the instructions of higher authorities, but said he was prepared to face the situation courageously.

Supporters Protest 'High-Handedness'

As police personnel tried to escort him into a vehicle, his supporters and members of the public gathered at the spot raised slogans such as, "Down with police high-handedness" and "Down with authoritarian rule," creating a tense and dramatic atmosphere.

DMK cadres, who staged a road blockade condemning the arrest of former minister and DMK leader Anitha Radhakrishnan in a case of alleged defamatory speech against Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay, were detained by police

Political Rivals Slam DMK Leader

The arrest has drawn sharp criticism from various political quarters, with leaders calling for strict decorum in public discourse. Lashing out at the DMK leader, Tamil Nadu Minister P Nirmal Kumar stated that such derogatory speech would not be tolerated by the public. "He has made very filthy remarks about the Chief Minister and his family. No ordinary person would accept such speech. Strict legal action will certainly be taken against this individual. He is an MLA; I do not understand how he can say things like this. Certainly, no one in Tamil Nadu--or anywhere in the world--would accept such remarks," Minister Nirmal Kumar said.

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan also slammed the DMK leader, alleging that using unparliamentary language is deeply rooted in the party's culture. "Anitha Radhakrishnan very arrogantly used derogatory words; he condemned the Chief Minister and personally attacked him. This is the mindset of the DMK. Whether it is socially or on social media, they use very wrong words, derogatory words, and unparliamentary words to criticise their opponents. This is in the DNA of the DMK, so I strongly condemn it. Politically speaking, if you want to oppose a political opponent, you should use decent words," Soundararajan told ANI. (ANI)