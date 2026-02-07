The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance will hold a massive protest across Tamil Nadu on February 12. The demonstration is to denounce the Union Budget 2026-27 for neglecting the state and to condemn the AIADMK for supporting the BJP-led govt.

The Secular Progressive Alliance has called a "Massive Protest" on Thursday, February 12, at 10:30 AM to denounce the Union Budget 2026-27 and the support provided by AIADMK, the DMK-led alliance said on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"To denounce the Union BJP government for sidelining Tamil Nadu and the subservient AIADMK that echoes and supports it, a 'Massive Protest' will be held on behalf of the Secular Progressive Alliance on Thursday, 12.02.2026, at 10.30 AM, at one location in each of Tamil Nadu's corporations and at the union, town, and panchayat levels across the state," the alliance said in an official statement.

Key Grievances Behind the Protest

The alliance criticised the BJP-led Central government for allegedly betraying the people of Tamil Nadu and obstructing the state's development.

It said that the protest is being organised to condemn the "neglect of Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget, the law that dismantles the 100-day employment scheme, and the American trade agreement that strikes at the livelihood of farmers."

Lack of Budget Allocation

Further, the alliance pointed out the lack of budget allocation for development projects in the state. It also hit out at AIADMK for supporting the budget, despite the cited shortcomings. "In the Union BJP government's budget, not a single allocation has been released for Tamil Nadu including Rs 3,458 crore for education, Rs 2,000 crore for the 100-day employment scheme, and Rs 3,112 crore for the drinking water connection scheme nor has even a single paisa been allotted for development projects. The Union BJP government has thus completely neglected the people of Tamil Nadu," the alliance said.

Weakening of MGNREGA

"There is no funding and no development project for Tamil Nadu. Even as the Union government washes its hands of Tamil Nadu, the subservient AIADMK has fallen at its feet and extended its support," it added. It further condemned the Union government for "weakening the MGNREGA." It said that the BJP has "struck at the livelihood of the rural poor."

"On one hand, funds have been denied; on the other, the Union BJP government has weakened the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, effectively eliminating the 100-day employment scheme, without withdrawing this destructive law or increasing allocations. By doing so, it has struck at the very livelihood of the rural poor," the statement read.

US Trade Deal Concerns

"At the same time, through the abolition of the 100-day employment scheme and an agreement that destroys agriculture, the Union BJP government has launched a double assault on rural people. The AIADMK has stood by this betrayal and acted as a willing accomplice," it added. Furthermore, it condemned the framework of the India-US trade agreement, citing the impact on farmers due to the sale and import of agricultural products from the US. "Additionally, by agreeing to import and sell agriculture-related products from the United States, the Union BJP government has placed the lives of our farmers in jeopardy," the alliance said.

Alliance Slams AIADMK's 'Subservient' Stance

The alliance said that it will conduct the protest against "the injustice of discriminatory fund allocation, the betrayal of the people through new laws and agreements, and the attempts to block our development and push us (Tamil Nadu), condemning the AIADMK, which it called "subservient" to the Union government.

"The subservient AIADMK has joined hands with the Union BJP government and seeks to make the entire people of Tamil Nadu subservient to Delhi through a 'double-engine' model," the statement read.

It further requested the participation of members of the Secular Progressive Alliance parties, district secretaries, MPs and MLAs, state and district office-bearers, union, town, area, panchayat, circle, and branch secretaries and administrators, office-bearers of all wings, representatives of local bodies, and all party comrades. The alliance asked them to raise slogans and "demonstrate strongly against the Union fascist BJP government that betrays the people of Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK that acts as its echo and accomplice." (ANI)