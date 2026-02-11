Friction emerges in the DMK-Congress alliance as TN CM MK Stalin rules out post-poll power-sharing. Congress MP Manickam Tagore countered, saying the people would decide, hinting at a past 'mistake' from 2006 regarding a coalition government.

The DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu is bracing for bad weather with the allies taking stringent position on a share of governance in the state in the event of coming to power after the polls later this year.

Shortly after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ruled out any share in governance with DMK allies, Congress MP from Virudhunagar, Manickam Tagore played the ball back to the CM saying that the decision would be taken by the people. in a post on X, Tagore said, "The people will decide. Coalition government? Or one party government. It is our Tamil Nadu Congress' mistake not to implement the people's verdict in 2006." In the 2006 assembly elections the Congress won 35 of the 48 seats it contested, while the DMK had won 96 seats.

Stalin Rules Out Shared Governance

Tagore's comments come after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday laid the guidelines for the alliance with the Congress and other parties as the state gears up for polls later this year. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Stalin firmly ruled out any shared governance model with the DMK allies like the Congress. Stalin asserted that a power-sharing arrangement in governance would not be suitable for Tamil Nadu. "A share in governance is a demand that does not apply to Tamil Nadu. They know it better than us. That slogan is nothing but a calculated conspiracy by those who cannot stand to see us united," he said.

Alliance Remains 'Cordial'

However, the Tamil Nadu CM signalled that the Congress would continue to be a partner when the state goes to the hustings."Congress will certainly remain in the DMK alliance. Our alliance is cordial. It is the media that is deliberately creating certain unnecessary perceptions," he said.

The Tamil Nadu CM underlined his relationship with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a key element of the continuing alliance between the parties. Gandhi has been at the forefront of soothing ruffled feathers in the alliance holding talks with DMK leader Kanimozhi to ensure that the Congress stays in the DMK fold. "Rahul Gandhi is like a brother to me; he is a member of my family. He too has said this many times. Our relationship goes beyond politics," Stalin said.

Formal Seat-Sharing Talks Scheduled

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selva Perunthagai also indicated that the DMK Congress alliance was a done deal with formal seat sharing talks to be initiated on February 22. "The DMK-led alliance is an extremely strong alliance. The people have already given a certificate that this government will continue. There is no doubt that we will secure consecutive victories. Everything is for the good. The alliance talks scheduled for the 22nd will conclude successfully," he said.

The public posturing is likely to continue as the DMK has called for a meeting on February 22 to discuss the contours of the election. A probable discussion on number of berths for allies is also likely to take place. (ANI)