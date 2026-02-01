Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Congress leaders arrived for seat-sharing talks with ally DMK. AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar is expected, following an earlier meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Kanimozhi to discuss the alliance.

Congress leaders arrived in Tamil Nadu on Sunday for seat-sharing talks with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections.

Alliance Talks Underway

Speaking on the matter, Tamil Nadu Congress president K. Selvaperunthagai said that the Tamil Nadu All India Congress Committee in charge, Girish Chodankar, will arrive tomorrow. "We have started the election process. Tomorrow, our incharge Girish Chodankar is coming. We are only focusing on the 2026 assembly election...," Selvaperunthagai told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, DMK MP Kanimozhi said talks between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Indian National Congress were progressing smoothly. Speaking to reporters here, she said, "The party leader will make an announcement after all discussions are concluded."

High-Level Meeting in Delhi

This comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK MP Kanimozhi met in the national capital to discuss the alliance roadmap ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The meeting held on Wednesday, initiated by the DMK as part of outreach to its ally, the Congress, did not reach a conclusion. The two leaders met for almost an hour, but no numbers were discussed. Rahul Gandhi urged Kanimozhi to discuss the matters with the team of leaders set up by the Congress president to formalise things. The meeting remained pleasant, according to a source in the Congress party.

Sticking Point: Demand for Power-Sharing

The two-decade-old alliance partners in the State are uncomfortable this time in the Assembly polls, as the Congress party's state leadership is demanding a share of power in the government, which the DMK has not offered.

When many of the leaders advocated for the Jharkhand formula to be implemented in Tamil Nadu as well, the AICC leadership called a meeting of all the important leaders of the state to know their views. It was left to the leadership to make the final call after every leader had been heard.

Election Background and 2021 Results

The developments come as Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced the official election schedule.

Meanwhile, in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won 5, VCK won 4, and others won 8. (ANI)