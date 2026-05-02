KMDK General Secretary ER Eswaran expressed confidence in the DMK-led alliance's victory, saying they will win more seats than predicted by exit polls and that the DMK will form a government with a solo majority, ruling out a coalition.

DMK to form government with a solo majority Addressing a press conference here, Eswaran reflected on the efforts made by the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government and said that the actual numbers for the DMK-led alliance will be greater than the ones projected by the exit polls. "We have seen the ground reality that our alliance's victory is certain. We will win in more constituencies than predicted by the exit polls; there is no room for doubt. The DMK will form the government with a solo majority. These are the field realities we have observed. People want the DMK to come to power for the continued development of Tamil Nadu over the next five years. There isn't a single family that hasn't benefited from the Chief Minister's schemes during this five-year tenure. Everyone has fulfilled their duty by voting. Therefore, the Secular Progressive Alliance will win in most constituencies, and the DMK will form the government. Our respected brother, M.K. Stalin, will take charge as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," he said. Eswaran dismisses coalition government talks Regarding the seat-sharing negotiations and the reports of Congress asking to be a part of the government or a strong opposition, the KMDK General Secretary said that the decision lies with the party leadership in Delhi and that individual opinions can not be entertained on the matter. He further dismissed the possibility of a coalition government being formed in the state. "The views of the Congress leadership in Delhi and the state party president carry more weight than individual opinions. Many other leaders said similar things before the alliance was finalised, but you saw the final result. Such a situation (coalition government) is not going to arise, so there is no need to give importance to such comments," he said. 'AIADMK leadership weak, follows BJP's lead' Furthermore, Eswaran hit out at the AIADMK, reiterating the claim that the party leadership has become "weak" and that the General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami follows "BJP's lead." Claiming that the AIADMK votes might have moved away due to weak leadership, Eswaran affirmed that the vote-share of the DMK-led alliance will remain intact. "While there may be a vote share for others, the AIADMK leadership is currently perceived as weak. Because of this, those votes might have shifted to other alternatives. The public perception that the AIADMK general secretary follows the BJP's lead has reached the people. In this context of weak leadership, AIADMK votes might have moved away. Even those within AIADMK who disliked the BJP alliance may have voted elsewhere. As for our alliance, we have been winning consistently, and we are confident our vote share will remain intact," he argued. Exit Polls and Voter Turnout His emarks come as several pollsters, including People Pulse, Matrize, and P-MARQ, have projected a comfortable majority for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the 234-member Assembly. Most exit polls estimate the alliance securing between 120 and 145 seats, while the AIADMK-led NDA is projected to trail with 60 to 100 seats.Tamil Nadu witnessed strong voter turnout in the recently concluded polls, with several districts recording high participation. According to the Election Commission of India, the overall turnout stood at 82.24 per cent, reflecting significant voter engagement across urban and rural constituencies.The Assembly elections saw a direct contest between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Congress and other regional parties, and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). With counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) ER Eswaran, General Secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), on Saturday, affirmed confidence in the victory of the DMK-led alliance in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, dismissing the possibility of a coalition government being formed in the state, following the DMK victory.Addressing a press conference here, Eswaran reflected on the efforts made by the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government and said that the actual numbers for the DMK-led alliance will be greater than the ones projected by the exit polls. "We have seen the ground reality that our alliance's victory is certain. We will win in more constituencies than predicted by the exit polls; there is no room for doubt. The DMK will form the government with a solo majority. These are the field realities we have observed. People want the DMK to come to power for the continued development of Tamil Nadu over the next five years. There isn't a single family that hasn't benefited from the Chief Minister's schemes during this five-year tenure. Everyone has fulfilled their duty by voting. Therefore, the Secular Progressive Alliance will win in most constituencies, and the DMK will form the government. Our respected brother, M.K. Stalin, will take charge as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," he said.Regarding the seat-sharing negotiations and the reports of Congress asking to be a part of the government or a strong opposition, the KMDK General Secretary said that the decision lies with the party leadership in Delhi and that individual opinions can not be entertained on the matter. He further dismissed the possibility of a coalition government being formed in the state. "The views of the Congress leadership in Delhi and the state party president carry more weight than individual opinions. Many other leaders said similar things before the alliance was finalised, but you saw the final result. Such a situation (coalition government) is not going to arise, so there is no need to give importance to such comments," he said.Furthermore, Eswaran hit out at the AIADMK, reiterating the claim that the party leadership has become "weak" and that the General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami follows "BJP's lead." Claiming that the AIADMK votes might have moved away due to weak leadership, Eswaran affirmed that the vote-share of the DMK-led alliance will remain intact. "While there may be a vote share for others, the AIADMK leadership is currently perceived as weak. Because of this, those votes might have shifted to other alternatives. The public perception that the AIADMK general secretary follows the BJP's lead has reached the people. In this context of weak leadership, AIADMK votes might have moved away. Even those within AIADMK who disliked the BJP alliance may have voted elsewhere. As for our alliance, we have been winning consistently, and we are confident our vote share will remain intact," he argued.His emarks come as several pollsters, including People Pulse, Matrize, and P-MARQ, have projected a comfortable majority for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the 234-member Assembly. Most exit polls estimate the alliance securing between 120 and 145 seats, while the AIADMK-led NDA is projected to trail with 60 to 100 seats.Tamil Nadu witnessed strong voter turnout in the recently concluded polls, with several districts recording high participation. According to the Election Commission of India, the overall turnout stood at 82.24 per cent, reflecting significant voter engagement across urban and rural constituencies.The Assembly elections saw a direct contest between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Congress and other regional parties, and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). With counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source