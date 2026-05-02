PM Modi hailed the inauguration of the 'Sacred Exposition of the Holy Relics of the Tathagata' in Leh on Buddha Purnima. The relics, linked to Kapilavastu, will be on display until May 14 and will travel to Zanskar, boosting spiritual tourism.

PM Modi Hails Sacred Exposition in Leh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed "immense delight" following the inauguration of the 'Sacred Exposition of the Holy Relics of the Tathagata' in Leh, marking a significant spiritual milestone for the region on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. The exposition, which showcases ancient relics linked to the Piprahwa Stupa in Kapilavastu, is expected to draw thousands of devotees and tourists to the high-altitude union territory.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the historical and spiritual significance of the relics linked to the Piprahwa Stupa in Kapilavastu. "It is a matter of immense delight that yesterday, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the 'Sacred Exposition of the Holy Relics of the Tathagata' was inaugurated in Leh. These revered relics are linked to the Piprahwa Stupa in Kapilavastu and were excavated in the closing years of the nineteenth century. They embody the enduring teachings of Lord Buddha," PM Modi said.

Historical and Spiritual Significance

The relics on display carry deep historical and spiritual weight, serving as a physical connection to the life and legacy of Lord Buddha. The relics are associated with the Piprahwa Stupa, located in the ancient city of Kapilavastu. They were unearthed during archaeological excavations in the late 19th century.

According to the Prime Minister, these sacred remains embody the "enduring teachings" of peace, compassion, and mindfulness preached by the Buddha.

A Travelling Pilgrimage Across Ladakh

To ensure that the remote communities of Ladakh have the opportunity to offer their prayers, the exposition has been designed as a travelling pilgrimage. The relics are currently stationed in Leh. The exposition will remain open to the public until May 14th. In the coming days, the sacred relics will travel to the Zanskar region.

"The exposition will continue until 14th May. In the coming days, it will also travel to Zanskar. It offers a valuable opportunity for people from across Ladakh to pay their respects," he said.

Boosting Spiritual and Cultural Tourism

Beyond the spiritual significance, the Prime Minister highlighted the broader benefits for the region's economy and identity. "It offers a valuable opportunity for people from across Ladakh to pay their respects. It will also boost spiritual and cultural tourism in Ladakh," PM Modi stated.

The event underscored the government's focus on preserving Buddhist heritage while positioning Ladakh as a premier destination for global spiritual tourism.

(ANI)