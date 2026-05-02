Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis termed the nationwide emergency alert a test of disaster preparedness, praising the indigenously developed system. He also reacted to a letter from PM Modi on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the nationwide alert message on Saturday was to test our disaster preparedness.

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Fadnavis commended the mobile-based emergency alert mechanism developed indigenously by the Department of Communications in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority "The message you received on your mobile phones today is a test of our disaster preparedness and our system for disseminating information across the country. The most commendable aspect is that this entire system has been developed indigenously within India; I believe this marks yet another technological leap forward for the nation," Fadnavis said.

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Saturday launched the 'Cell Broadcast Alert System'. This system's critical information related to disasters, emergencies, and public safety will be transmitted directly and instantly to citizens' mobile phones.

As part of this initiative, a nationwide trial of the system was conducted today, during which emergency alert messages, accompanied by a beep sound, were displayed on mobile phones across the country, according to a release. This test forms part of preparedness efforts to ensure the swift dissemination of alerts during natural disasters, severe weather events, and other emergency situations.

PM Modi's Letter on Maharashtra Day

Additionally, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis also reacted to the letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Maharashtra Day yesterday. Fadnavis said, "On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, PM Modi wrote me a letter. I express my deep gratitude to him... Through this communication, we witness his profound sensitivity toward Maharashtra's culture, its language, and its people, as well as his unwavering commitment to the state's development. I intend to send a reply to his letter very shortly."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the occasion of Maharashtra Statehood Day, expressed his deep admiration for the state, its people and culture, which he said shaped our nation and society.

In the letter, PM Modi captured the spirit of Maharashtra over the years that has significantly contributed to nation-building through the Bhakti Movement and Varkari Sampraday that "ignited the spirit of social reform" and movements for social justice and the state's blooming economy. "We all pay homage to a state and a culture that have distinctly shaped our nation and society. Maharashtra is a perennial source of inspiration for our civilisation. This state is a confluence of valour and virtue, devotion and dynamism, reform and 'Rashtra Nirman'. It is the land where the Konkan coast and the Sahyadris echo with the courage of heroes, where the Bhakti movement and Varkari Sampraday ignited the spirit of social reform, where social justice found its most powerful voice and where modern India, especially our economic growth, continues to draw strength," he said.

About Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated on May 1 to mark the bifurcation of the "Bombay" state on a linguistic basis into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra. (ANI)