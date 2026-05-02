Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar expressed confidence that the Congress will return to power in Assam. Party leaders dismissed exit polls favoring the BJP, stating their six-party alliance is united and will form the government after the May 4 results.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday expressed confidence in the Congress party's prospects in Assam, saying the party is prepared to return to power. Addressing party workers after an observers' meeting led by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee in Guwahati, Shivakumar made a sharp attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

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"Our hand is stronger than the lotus. Our hand will always be there. Lotus will disappear after some time," he said. "We have readied our candidates. They are also confident that we will be back here after the 4th... We are all confident that we will form the government here," Shivakumar added.

Congress Leaders Express Confidence

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Working President Jakir Hussain Sikdar expressed confidence that the Congress party, along with its alliance partners, will form the government in Assam. Speaking after an observers' meeting led by the APCC in Guwahati, Sikdar said the party is optimistic about its prospects based on public support. "The government in Assam will be formed under the leadership of Congress this time. Congress and its alliance partners will form the government. The public has given the verdict in the favour of Congress," he said.

The statement comes as the Congress intensifies its organisational efforts across the state. Congress MP Rakibul Hussain said that the party is united and confident of its position in Assam, while launching an attack on the ruling BJP leadership in the state. His remarks come amid heightened political exchanges between the Congress and the BJP in Assam.

Alliance Rejects Exit Polls

Earlier, Congress senior observers for the Assam Assembly elections, DK Shivakumar, Bhupesh Baghel and Jitendra Singh on Saturday interacted with the alliance partners ahead of the results on May 4. Congress has stitched an alliance with five other parties--Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI(M), APHLC, and CPI(ML)--for the assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said that the discussions have formed a consensus that the alliance will comfortably form a government in Assam. Gogoi rejected the exit polls that have projected a comfortable majority for the BJP, stating that it is an attempt by the ruling party "to create an atmosphere" to help them.

"Discussion was held, and the representatives have said that the people of Assam, farmers, youths, and women cast their votes to make a new government in Assam. The results will come out on May 4. We will have to keep an eye on the strong rooms. We all have to prepare for the counting day. We are all united. BJP has tried to create an atmosphere in Assam through exit polls, but we are not falling into this trap," he said.

Exit polls projected that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to retain power for a third successive term. Axis My India projected that the BJP-led NDA would secure 88 to 100 of 126 seats and the Congress-led alliance 24 to 36 seats. JVC predicted 88-101 seats for the NDA and 23-33 seats for the Congress-led alliance. It gave 0-2 seats to AIUDF and three to others. Matrize projected 85-95 seats for the BJP-led alliance, 25-32 for the Congress-led alliance, and 6-12 seats for others.

Counting of votes for the Assam elections will be held on May 4. This time around, Congress stitched a six-party alliance, which included the Raijor Dal, to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA in Assam.