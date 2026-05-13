Udhayanidhi Stalin announced a DMK walkout from the Tamil Nadu floor test, claiming the ruling TVK lacks a majority. He criticised the government for surviving on outside support before the DMK legislators staged their walkout from the Assembly.

DMK Questions TVK's Majority, Announces Walkout

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday asserted that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) did not have a full majority on its own in the Assembly and announced that the DMK would walk out during the floor test being faced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

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Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly during the confidence motion proceedings, Stalin said the TVK had secured only 106 effective members after the resignation of one MLA and restriction on another legislator from voting. "Only a party with the majority mark of 118 can form the government. TVK leader contested in two constituencies and has now resigned from one seat without even visiting the people to thank them. TVK now has only 106 members, as the MLA has been restrained by court from voting," Stalin said.

Alleges Survival on Outside Support

He further claimed that the TVK government was surviving on outside support from parties aligned with the DMK. "TVK has secured support from parties aligned with DMK. They have extended outside support to ensure that President's Rule does not come," he said.

Stalin also alleged that the ruling party had managed support from an MLA without informing the legislator's party leadership and raised questions over recent political developments involving the AIADMK. "You made an MLA vote in your favour without informing his own party leadership. AIADMK is split into two. A new 'sofa' went there and the Chief Minister also visited. People are questioning whether there was any exchange behind this political change," he said.

Criticising the government further, Stalin said people were questioning the functioning of the administration and that political developments surrounding the government had become a subject of discussion on social media. "We are walking out of the Assembly. Once we walk out, you will get the majority. Govern well with it. I request you not to politicise the welfare schemes introduced by our government," he added before the DMK legislators staged a walkout.

TVK Government Wins Confidence Motion

Meanwhile, the TVK government received support from Congress, CPI(M), CPI, VCK and IUML during the floor test proceedings. Expelled AMMK MLA Kamaraj also extended support to the government.

With the backing of alliance partners and supporting parties, the TVK-led government crossed the majority mark in the Assembly. The party currently holds 107 seats after Chief Minister Vijay resigned from the Trichy East constituency and retained Perambur.

The confidence motion comes amid speculation over internal divisions within the AIADMK and discussions over shifting political alignments in the state. (ANI)