DMK leader TKS Elangovan lambasted ally Congress over potential alliance talks with Vijay's TVK, warning the move would 'close their party.' This follows TVK's stunning debut, placing them just 10 seats shy of a majority in Tamil Nadu.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan on Wednesday slammed the Congress, amidst party's alliance rumours with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to ANI, Elangovan stated that there were talks within the Congress from the beginning, where some people were willing to ally with TVK. He added that the Grand Old Party followed the same approach in other states and was wiped out from both Delhi and West Bengal. The DMK leader stressed that such tactics by Congress would "close their party."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Right from the beginning, there were talks that some people wanted to support Vijay and join his party. Congress is doing it in every state, and ultimately, they are losing in all of them. They are wiped off in Delhi and West Bengal. They have no chance in Maharashtra. They are doing something which will close their party," he said.

TVK Eyes Government Formation

TVK, which stands at 108 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly and is just 10 short of the 118 halfway majority mark, is more likely to ally with smaller parties like the Congress and the Left front. TVK's Chief Vijay also sought time from Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to meet him as part of the process for government formation, TVK sources said. Earlier, Vijay also addressed the Tamil Nadu people in an X post for the first time after the election results came in. He recalled the mockery that had greeted TVK's launch while crediting the people of Tamil Nadu for the party's outstanding result in the polls.

Alliance Rift: DMK Brands Congress 'Backstabber'

Amidst all these developments, tensions rose within the Secular Progressive Alliance, as DMK called Congress "backstabber" amidst the rising speculations of the grand old party supporting TVK in Tamil Nadu. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling the decision "myopic" and accusing them of having "backstabbed" INDIA alliance partners. "I think this is a very short-sighted, myopic stand taken by the Congress, which they will regret. The 2029 big elections are coming, where we were very confident that we will be able to remove the BJP. But now, because of this decision by the Congress, it has made them a very unstable partner. The perception that is out in the entire country is that Congress cannot be trusted," he said.

A New Political Era in Tamil Nadu

Parallely, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar accepted the resignation of the outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Council of Ministers. The Governor has requested Stalin to continue in office till the new government takes over.

A debutant party not only breaking the DMK-AIADMK duopoly but potentially leading government formation marks a profound shift in voter sentiment. Regardless of how government formation plays out, the coming days will be decisive. Whether it is a TVK-Congress understanding, a broader coalition of smaller parties, or some combination of both, the era of TVK is here, but the shape of its government remains to be seen.