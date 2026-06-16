DMK escalated its attack on Rahul Gandhi, citing his "political immaturity" for tensions in the INDIA bloc. Through its mouthpiece Murasoli, the party accused Congress of undermining allies in state polls while seeking support for national elections.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) escalated its attack on Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday following the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, citing "political immaturity" and a lack of transparency as the core reasons behind growing resentment within the INDIA bloc.

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In its official mouthpiece, 'Murasoli', DMK hit out that while the Congress seeks the support of its allies during national parliamentary elections, it often works to undermine them during state-level assembly polls. "In state after state where assembly elections are held, Congress has done everything possible to prevent fellow INDIA bloc partners from coming to power. Yet, when parliamentary elections arrive, it seeks their support in the name of fighting the BJP," the mouthpiece said.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Political Immaturity' Blamed

It claimed that during the INDIA bloc meeting on June 8, several prominent leaders expressed dissatisfaction with how the Congress manages its relationships and Rahul Gandhi was caught off-guard. "Rahul Gandhi apparently did not anticipate such criticism. At a meeting convened to discuss opposition unity against the BJP, Congress itself became the principal target of criticism. The responsibility for that lies with Rahul Gandhi's political immaturity and dishonesty," the DMK's mouthpiece said.

TN Polls Fallout and DMK's Boycott

Tensions between the Congress and the DMK have heightened following Congress's decision to extend support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after it emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Citing this move as a "betrayal" that has deeply frustrated its party cadres, the DMK notably boycotted the recent INDIA bloc meeting. Other than DMK, the CPI(M) has also conveyed its concern to Congress over the "systematic campaign" against its leadership during the Keralam Assembly polls, but the party sent MP John Brittas to attend the meeting. (ANI)