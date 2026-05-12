DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai called the NEET exam cancellation 'organised loot,' slamming the BJP govt over repeated paper leaks. The Centre has cancelled the May 3 exam, ordering a re-test and a CBI probe into the allegations.

DMK Calls NEET Cancellation 'Organised Loot'

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Saravanan Annadurai on Tuesday slammed the government over recent NEET exam cancellation, calling it a matter of "organised loot." He accused the government of not taking any kind of "remedial measures" despite numerous cases of exam paper leaks under the tenure of the BJP-led government. "This is atrocious. This is organised loot. This is not the first time but the fourth or the fifth time the question paper leak happened. The BJP govt did not take any remedial measures. NTA is a repository of all RSS functionaries, and that is the reason these types of leaks are happening again and again. We have repeatedly said that NEET does not decide merit," said Annadurai.

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He further mentioned that the DMK would wait for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to clear its stance on the issue. "We will have to wait and see their (TVK) stand on NEET," he added.

Centre Cancels Exam, Orders CBI Probe

Amid allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities, the Centre on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately. The Government has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process. "On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the statement said.

The agency said the "present examination process could not be allowed to stand."

The NTA further said the Government of India has decided to hand over the matter to the CBI for a "comprehensive inquiry" into the allegations. "NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires," it said.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to students and parents, the agency said the decision was taken to preserve the credibility of the examination system. "The decision has been taken because the alternative would have caused greater and more lasting damage to that trust," the statement read.

Details on Re-test and Fee Refund

The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged. "In addition, fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA's internal resources," the statement added.

The NTA said fresh examination dates and the revised admit card schedule would be announced through official channels in the coming days.

NEET-UG, the single entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses across India, was conducted on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode across over 5,400 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Around 22.79 lakh students appeared for the examination. (ANI)