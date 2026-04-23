DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi voted in Chennai and expressed confidence in a 'remarkable victory' for the DMK in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. She asserted that the DMK's rule and the Chief Minister's governance would persist.

Kanimozhi Confident of 'Remarkable Victory' for DMK

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Thursday exercised her franchise at a polling station in St. Ebba's Higher Secondary School in Chennai amid the ongoing polling for Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The Thoothukkudi MP was accompanied by her mother.

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Addressing reporters here, Kanimozhi expressed confidence that the DMK will continue its reign in Tamil Nadu, after securing a "remarkable victory" in the ongoing assembly elections. "The people will definitely take a clear decision. After meeting the people continuously, I firmly believe that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) rule will continue, and the Chief Minister's governance will persist. I don't want to get into specific numbers, but the DMK alliance will certainly achieve a remarkable victory. Once all the votes are counted, the truth will be evident to everyone. History will repeat itself. I believe voter turnout will definitely increase, and people across Tamil Nadu are enthusiastic about voting, wanting the DMK rule to continue," she said.

"Our performance over five years, good governance, and schemes reaching the people have all contributed. The DMK alliance partners are fighters for the state's rights, language, and culture, and they work to ensure a better future for the next generation. That is the narrative of this election," she added.

The DMK MP further reflected on the performance of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, assuring a better future for the state. She criticised the opposition parties and said that any allegations made on a voting day are "just politics." "Regarding other parties, they will continue to raise issues, but any government will ensure there are enough facilities for voters. The DMK is very confident that people will vote them back to power. Why would any government indulge in creating problems? If they want to make false accusations repeatedly, especially on a voting day, that's just politics," Kanimozhi said.

She also motivated the electorate to exercise their franchise, stating, "Come and vote. Think for a moment about what is good for the country, who will protect our rights, our language, and the future of our children, and then cast your vote."

CM MK Stalin Urges People to Vote

Earlier this monrning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Tamil Nadu will win as he exercised his right to vote at the polling station in Chennai, urging people to do the same. "Just like I exercised my right, everyone must fulfil their democratic duty, it is important...Tamil Nadu will win," he said.

Along with CM Stalin, his wife Durga Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and other family members cast a vote at a polling station in Chennai. Udhayanidhi Stalin's wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi said, "Just come out and vote. I have been doing this for the last 25 years. My son is voting for the first time."

Voter Turnout and Key Contests

Meanwhile, the voter turnout in Tamil Nadu was recorded at 17.69 per cent at 9 am on Thursday. Tiruppur district recorded the highest turnout with 20.38% voting, while Chennai district registered a turnout of 16.51%, and Erode recorded 19.55% turnout.

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in West Bengal amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its Dravidian 2.0 model, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)