DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy voiced confidence in his party forming the government, citing favourable early trends. However, contradicting data from news networks suggests massive gains for Vijay's debutant party, TVK, with leads in over 100 seats.

DMK Confident of Victory

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy on Monday expressed confidence in the party's prospects, asserting that the DMK is on a "very firm footing" and poised to form the government with a strong mandate.

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Speaking to ANI on the early trends in the state Assembly elections, Veeraswamy cautioned against concluding solely from early postal ballot counts but noted that even those indicators were favourable to the party. "Going by the postal votes alone, we cannot say anything. But even there, we are leading. We are on very firm footing. We are confident that we will be forming the government with our single largest majority... The 2.0 of the DMK party will happen, where the progress for Tamil Nadu will continue..." he told reporters.

The remarks come as counting of votes got underway across Tamil Nadu, with early trends being closely watched to gauge the political direction of the state.

Vijay's TVK Makes Strong Debut

71 TVK candidates were leading in early trends as per ECI. Among them are G Ramamoorthi from Tiruchirappalli (west), Senthil Kumar N from Srivaikuntam seat, Saravanan G from Thiruvottiyur seat, and Sathish Christopher from Radhapuram, who are leading in the early trends.

However, Data shown by news networks point to massive gains for Vijay's TVK with leads in 101 seats as compared to 50 for the DMK alliance and 73 for the AIADMK alliance.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is leading in the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency at the end of the first round of counting, as per ECI. TVK chief Vijay is contesting from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur seats too, with a lot depending on today's performance and his party's political debut in Tamil Nadu.

Political Alliances

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is contesting the elections alone, against the NDA alliance led by AIADMK, along with the BJP. While the DMK led alliance, along with Congress, is looking to retain power in the state.