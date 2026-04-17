DMK ministers K.N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi campaigned for Inigo Irudayaraj in Tiruchirappalli, assuring traders that Gandhi Market will not be relocated and their interests will be protected if the party is re-elected.

DMK Ministers Campaign in Trichy Market

Tamil Nadu Ministers K.N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi interacted with the residents of Tiruchirappalli, highlighting the achievements of DMK, and promising to protect the interests of traders if elected to power again. The Ministers campaigned in support of DMK Tiruchirappalli East Constituency Candidate Inigo Irudayaraj, undertaking a "padyatra" in the busy market area, interacting with traders and the general public while seeking votes for the alliance candidate. The ministers were welcomed by the locals and traders among the flower shops and fruits and vegetables shop, as they enquired about the problems they might face and any improvements.

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Speaking to traders, they highlighted the achievements of the DMK government and assured that Gandhi Market would not be relocated, stating it would continue to function at its present location. They also promised that the interests and businesses of traders would be protected and appealed to voters to support the Rising Sun symbol. Several party functionaries, traders' association members, alliance cadres and members of the public participated in the campaign.

Trichy East Electoral Contest

The Tiruchirappalli (east) constituency is set to see incumbent Indigo S Irudayaraj looking to retain his seat against TVK's own chief, Vijay. This is the first time Vijay is contesting the assembly election, putting a new dimension to the polls, having worked as an actor before. AIADMK has fielded G Rajasekaran from the seat.

Constituency History

The Trichy East seat, formed in 2011, was held by the AIADMK for the first two elections before the DMK won it in 2021. In the last polls, Inigo Irudayaraj S won with a huge margin of 53,797 votes and former MLA Vellamandi Natarajan.

Tamil Nadu Election Overview

Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is the elections is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. (ANI)