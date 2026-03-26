TN Minister SS Sivasankar refutes AIADMK's claims, stating the DMK has fulfilled all poll promises. Meanwhile, AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami criticizes the DMK as a 'family party' and predicts a massive victory for his alliance.

DMK fulfilled all poll promises: Sivasankar

Tamil Nadu Minister SS Sivasankar on Thursday countered the allegations made by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, asserting that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has successfully fulfilled all the poll promises. Tamil Nadu Minister S.S. Sivasankar, while speaking to ANI, said, "It is all false propaganda. His government failed on all fronts...DMK has fulfilled all the poll promises. He is scared of defeat..."

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The minister further added, "...We have been negotiating with our alliance partners and have declared the numbers. We are in a comfortable position with our alliance partners...Every negotiation went on smoothly..."

AIADMK confident of victory, criticises DMK

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticised Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), saying that the condition of the DMK is "pathetic." He also expressed confidence that the AIADMK-led NDA alliance would win more than 210 seats and form a government with a clear majority. "We have already met people in 193 constituencies and sought votes, which gave us a huge victory. Today, after the election date announcement, I am very happy to meet you for the first time in Mylapore. With God's blessings, the AIADMK-led NDA alliance will win 210 seats and form a government with a clear majority. The condition of the DMK today is pathetic. Three days ago, we invited our alliance partners to our party office and announced seat allocations. The next day, we released our election manifesto. Since our manifesto benefits the people, everyone is praising us..."Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

'DMK is a family party'

He further accused the DMK of failing to deliver on governance promises, saying it is a "family party driven by dynastic politics." "What has the DMK government done for people in 5 years? Only suffering. DMK is a family party driven by dynastic politics. MGR founded AIADMK to defeat the evil force called DMK. Under MGR and Amma's rule, many welfare schemes uplifted the poor, and their governance became a model for other states. AIADMK continues on their path. What has the DMK done for Chennai in 5 years? Not even a small effort. They are merely putting stickers on AIADMK schemes. Stormwater drainage was introduced during Amma's tenure--2400 km completed, with phases 1 and 2 done under AIADMK. Phases 3 and 4 under DMK are still incomplete," he added.

Tamil Nadu poll battle

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)