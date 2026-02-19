DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth confirmed an alliance with the DMK after meeting CM MK Stalin in Chennai. She said the move was wished for by party cadres and seat-sharing details would be decided soon by both parties.

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth along with DMDK Treasurer LK Sudish, on Thursday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the DMK headquarters 'Arivalayam' in Chennai. After the meeting Premlatha Vijayakanth stated that the DMK and DMDK have sealed an alliance, and the details about the number of seats will be decided after discussion between the two parties. The seats will be allocated by the DMK President, MK Stalin.

'Alliance Will Win Over 200 Seats': Premalatha

"We have sealed an alliance with DMK. Our party cadres also wished for this alliance. It should have been formed when Captain Vijayakanth was alive. The number of seats will be decided after both parties form election committees and hold talks on it. Today, we have formed an alliance with DMK," she said. "We are sure that our alliance will win in more than 200 seats," she added.

Stalin Welcomes DMDK to Secular Progressive Alliance

The DMK President MK Stalin, expressed happiness with the formation of the alliance. "It brings me immense joy that the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), founded by 'Captain' Vijayakanth -- a man who held unwavering love for Muthamizh Arignar Leader Kalaignar and was my dear friend -- has today joined the secular progressive alliance! I warmly welcome the capable General Secretary, my beloved sister Mrs. Premalatha Vijayakanth, who is now skillfully leading the movement founded by brother Captain, along with all the party functionaries. May your arrival -- carrying the black and red flag -- and this bond of goodwill continue to contribute to the progress and prosperity of Tamil Nadu. Let us march together to ensure the continuation of the Dravidian Model government and to advance Tamil Nadu in every sphere," he added.

Road to 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

Meanwhile, the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026. In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won 5, VCK won 4, and others won 8. The AIADMK won 66 seats in the elections. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively, while the NDA won 75 seats.

