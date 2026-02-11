BJP's Narayanan Thirupathy claims DMK and Congress want to part ways, predicting a "big split" in the INDIA bloc. This comes after CM MK Stalin ruled out any power-sharing model with allies, though Congress hinted "there is always a first time."

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy on Wednesday said that DMK and Congress want to "get rid of each other" after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ruled out any shared governance model with the DMK allies, including Congress.

Predicting a "big split" in the INDIA bloc, Narayanan Thirupathy said Congress wants to test its alliance with another party, as it believes DMK will not return to power. "Congress feels that DMK will not come back to power, and they don't want to go with DMK, and they want to test their alliance with someone else, that's what they are planning. And both of them want to get rid of each other in such a way that they want to blame others. That's what the INDI alliance is doing. A big split is going to happen," Narayanan Thirupathy told ANI.

Congress Responds Cryptically

Meanwhile, Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty refused to comment on the party's negotiations on power sharing but asserted that there is "first time for everything". "I cannot comment on anything about alliance or negotiations or anything. Yes, it is true that so far Tamil Nadu has not had a coalition govt at the state govt. So, that is true. But there is always a first time for everything. So, there is no hard or fast rule nor is it the case that Tamil Nadu is unique," he said.

Stalin Rules Out Shared Governance

This comes after MK Stalin firmly ruled out any shared governance model with the DMK allies. Recently, voices within the Congress have called for ministerial berths in the DMK-led government. Stalin asserted that a power-sharing arrangement in governance would not be suitable for Tamil Nadu. "A share in governance is a demand that does not apply to Tamil Nadu. They know it better than us. That slogan is nothing but a calculated conspiracy by those who cannot stand to see us united," he said

However, the Tamil Nadu CM signalled that the Congress would continue to be a partner when the state goes to the polls. "Congress will certainly remain in the DMK alliance. Our alliance is cordial. It is the media that is deliberately creating certain unnecessary perceptions," he said.

DMK to Discuss Election Strategy

The public posturing is likely to continue as the DMK has called for a meeting on February 22 to discuss the contours of the election. A probable discussion on the number of berths for allies is also likely to take place. The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of the year. The DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won 5, VCK won 4, and others won 8. (ANI)