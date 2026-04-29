As TVK heads for a majority in Tamil Nadu, DMK MP Kanimozhi accepted the people's mandate. CM MK Stalin lost the Kolathur seat to TVK's VS Babu. TVK dedicated its victory to the victims of the Karur stampede incident.

DMK Concedes Defeat, Accepts People's Mandate

As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is poised to become the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, DMK MP Kanimozhi said on Monday accepted the people's mandate and extended congratulations to the winning candidates. "This is the democracy. We accept it (people's mandate). I congratulate the winners (TVK)," she told reporters here.

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On Chief Minister MK Stalin loosing the Kolathur seat, Kanimozhi said, " It is a democracy. And we accept people's verdict as supreme. I do not want to go into a post-mortem now.Let us see" DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (74202) was defeated by TVK candidate VS Babu (82997) in Kolathur constituency in the assembly elections by a margin of 8795 votes.

TVK Dedicates Victory to Karur Incident Victims

TVK Aadhav Arjuna on Monday said that the victory is dedicated to the tragic Karur incident. He referred to a crowd stampede that occurred during the public outreach programme of TVK chief Vijay in Karur last year on September 27, resulting in the deaths of 41 people. "We dedicate this victory to the Karur incident. The practice of cash-for-votes has been eliminated. The people of Tamil Nadu have delivered their verdict. DMK has been thrown out by the people," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, DMK leader Kanimozhi NVN Somu on Monday said that one has to accept the people's mandate and extend congratulations to the winning candidates. "We have to accept whatever has happened and congratulate the winning candidates. We will have to retrospectively see what we have to do in future," She told ANI.

Congress Urges Secular Forces to Unite

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday underlined that secular forces must "come together" to protect Tamil Nadu from "RSS proxies" and "hate politics". He also criticised Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and AIADMK General Secretary and candidate from Edappadi constituency, Edappadi K. Palaniswam. "Tamil Nadu voted for change we must accept it. Tamil Nadu again rejected the NDA, along with the surrendered Palaniswami. Hate entry was stopped. Now it is the duty of the secular forces to stop any manipulation of the verdict. Secular forces must come together to protect Tamil Nadu from RSS proxies and from hate politics. Hope all egos are left behind to Protect Tamilnadu," he posted on X.

Election Results at a Glance

As per the latest data from the Election Commission, TVK had won 68 seats and was leading in 38 seats. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - DMK was leading in 35 seats and had won 24 seats and its ally Congress had won two seats and was leading in three seats. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - ADMK had won 28 seats and was leading in 19 seats, as per the data.

A Historic Shift in Tamil Nadu Politics

The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate.

TVK's victory could also mark a historic shift, as Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977. (ANI)