As DK Shivakumar prepares to be sworn in as Karnataka's new CM, Keralam Minister Roji M John termed it a 'happy moment.' Shivakumar clarified that the final cabinet list will be decided by the Congress high command in Delhi and released shortly.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate D K Shivakumar, Keralam Higher Education Minister Roji M John on Wednesday said that the occasion marks a joyous milestone as the new leader officially assumes leadership. Speaking to reporters, the Minister expressed great enthusiasm about participating in the event, calling the upcoming transition a happy moment for everyone involved. "The new CM is taking charge, and we are here to take part in the swearing-in ceremony, and it's a happy moment for everyone," John said.

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High Command to Finalise Cabinet: Shivakumar

Meanwhile, Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the Congress high command will release the final list of ministers on Wednesday ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for today at 4 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. Addressing a press conference near his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar dismissed reports circulating in the media regarding ministerial selections. "The names appearing in the media regarding the selection of ministers are not official. The high command leaders will release the list of ministers tomorrow at 10 am or noon," he said.

He further said that the final decision rests with the party leadership in Delhi. "The high command leaders discussed the selection of ministers, and we have expressed our opinion. The high command leaders will take the final decision. After the Delhi leaders send us the list, we will send it to Raj Bhavan," he added.

Shivakumar also said that the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Congress Bhavan, earlier scheduled, has been postponed. He added that post-swearing-in engagements will include meetings with party functionaries and a cabinet meeting.

High-Level Meeting in Delhi

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a key meeting with Shivakumar and outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Delhi to finalise the composition of the new Karnataka cabinet, including ministerial berths, Rajya Sabha nominations, and organisational restructuring. The meeting came after Siddaramaiah's resignation as Chief Minister, formally paving the way for the leadership transition in the state.

Siddaramaiah's New Role

Meanwhile, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed Siddaramaiah as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) with immediate effect on Tuesday. (ANI)