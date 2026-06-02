DK Shivakumar's former teacher Parvathi recalls the new Karnataka CM's school days. She describes him as a "naughty and mischievous" student who was mediocre in studies but a natural leader and excellent at sports and extracurricular activities.

As the corridors of power in Karnataka prepare to welcome a new leadership, a quiet corner of Bengaluru resonates with the pride of a teacher. For school teacher Parvathi, who taught D K Shivakumar from Class 5 to 7, his elevation to the post of Chief Minister is not just a political milestone, but the culmination of a journey that began on the dusty playgrounds and lively classrooms of his school days.

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A Glimpse into the CM's Childhood

Shivakumar's former Science and English teacher shared a rare glimpse into the childhood of the man often referred to as the "troubleshooter" of the Congress party. "I taught him from 5th to 7th standard. He was excellent at sports and very good at extracurricular activities. He was mediocre in his studies, but he was very naughty and mischievous," the teacher recalled.

'Leadership was Embedded in His Blood'

According to the educator, the qualities of tenacity and command were evident in Shivakumar even in his pre-teens. "He had all the requisite qualities of a leader. Leadership was embedded in his blood. He was always looking at life to become a leader. He was the sports leader of the school and even tried to dominate the class, despite not being academically at the top. We all liked that about him."

The teacher emphasized that Shivakumar was a fixture in every school event, from debates and elocution to dance and drama. "He used to take part in them enthusiastically. He was a pet student of mine," she added.

An Unbroken Bond

The bond between the teacher and the student didn't fade with time. The educator shared how Shivakumar remained in touch throughout his meteoric rise in Karnataka politics. "I attended his marriage. When he became an MLA, I met him at a hotel. I was in constant touch with him because when I opened my own school, I requested his help in navigating the permissions from the Department of Education. He was always there."

As Shivakumar prepares to take the oath for the highest post in the State, his teacher is filled with a sense of "jubilation" and personal achievement. She likens the post to being the "King of the State." "The highest post of a State is Chief Minister and he has risen to that with his own hard work. I am so excited to attend his swearing-in ceremony," she said.

A Teacher's 'Report Card' for the New CM

However, the teacher also has a "report card" of sorts for her former student as he takes charge of the State. She urged him to focus on the future of the younger generation, particularly regarding digital habits. "I have a message for him, he should bring educational reforms in the interest of the common man and students of Karnataka. I would also like to request him to bring in some change regarding screen time. I want him to bring in flexible rules that are conducive to the youth, college-goers, and school students of our State," she told ANI.

As the "King of the State" prepares to take his seat, his teacher's words serve as a reminder that behind the seasoned politician is a "mischievous" boy who never lost his drive to lead from the front. (ANI)