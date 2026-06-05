Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar said he will speak to senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy to convince him to withdraw his resignation from the state Cabinet. Reddy, reportedly unhappy with his portfolio, asserted that he remains in the Congress party.

CM Vows to Convince Senior Leader

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that he will speak to senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy who has resigned from the state Cabinet just two days after taking oath as minister. The Chief Minister stressed that he will meet the eight-time MLA Reddy for a discussion. "Of course, I had promised him. We will speak to him and convince him. He is a very senior leader of the party," he said.

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Earlier in the day, Shivakumar asserted that there is "no need to worry" as Ramalinga Reddy is one of the "closest friends" in the state Cabinet. He also added that the "party will sort out the problem" as eight-time MLA Ramalinga Reddy is his "great friend."

Resignation Over Portfolio Allocation

Reddy resigned from the Cabinet only after two days of swearing-in as a minister in the Karnataka Government, while asserting that he "continues to remain in the Congress party". According to the portfolio allocation notified by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, senior MLA Reddy was given the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio. As per the reports, Reddy had been aspiring for the Bengaluru development portfolio.

Reddy Affirms Loyalty to Congress

Addressing a press conference, Reddy clarified that his decision was limited to his ministerial role and not his party membership, asserting that he has "not resigned" from the party. "I am still in the Congress party; I have not resigned from the party. I have been in the Congress party for the past 53 years. I have handled several responsibilities within the party," Reddy said while showing his resignation letter to the media. (ANI)