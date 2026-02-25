Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is set to meet Congress leaders in Delhi. The visit coincides with 31 first-time party MLAs writing to the high command, requesting that at least five new faces be inducted into the state cabinet during a reshuffle.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday informed that he will be visiting New Delhi to meet Congress high command in the coming days. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that he would be meeting LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the national capital. He further added that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge would also be visiting Bengaluru in the future. "I will be going to Delhi. Is there anything new about that? I do not need to take anyone's permission. I run several educational institutions. I am going to Delhi in connection with those matters. I will also meet the high command leaders. I will meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Mallikarjun Kharge will be here in Bengaluru, and I will meet him here," said Shivakumar.

MLAs seek cabinet berths for new faces

This comes after 31 Congress MLAs wrote a letter addressed to the party's top leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and his deputy DK Shivakumar, requesting that the first-time MLAs be inducted into the cabinet. "The people of Karnataka have elected 38 members to legislative assembly from the Indian national congress for the first time and thereby sent out a clear message that they want to see new young faces in the Legislature and that also is the aspiration of the people of Karnataka. That being the case, it is justified that the first time M.L.A s are also accommodated in the cabinet," the letter signed by 31 MLAs read.

"The mix of young and the experienced, is always a right balance to strive and we are sure that your good self with the visionary leadership, make sure this is done in Karnataka. We therefore request you to ensure that at least five first time MLA s are accommodated as ministers in Karnataka, during the reshuffle," it further read.

Congress leader Mantar Gowda on Monday affirmed that several MLAs from the party have written to the high command, requesting that at least five first-time MLAs be given a chance to be inducted into the Karnataka cabinet. "Yes, quite a few of us have sent. Some of us (first-time MLAs) should get an opportunity, especially in the district of Kodagu. In our district, at least one of us should get (the opportunity), whoever the high command decides, if and when there is a cabinet reshuffle. I understand that there are seniors. However, it is a request. It is not a hard and fast rule. If there is a consideration, consider one of us also," Gowda, who is the Congress MLA from Madikeri Assembly constituency in Kodagu district, told ANI. (ANI)