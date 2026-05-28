AIMIM MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali and leader Waris Pathan extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings. Ali urged for cleanliness, while Pathan called for love, harmony, and adherence to religious guidelines during the festival of sacrifice.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali offered Eid-ul-Adha prayers at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad on Thursday and extended greetings to people on the occasion.

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Speaking to ANI, Ali wished that Allah accept everyone's sacrifices and prayers, and urged people to maintain cleanliness in their localities and support sanitation efforts. "I request people to maintain cleanliness and support cleanliness initiatives so that the community remains neat and clean," he said.

Waris Pathan on love, harmony and sacrifice

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan on Thursday extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to people across India, describing the festival as one that promotes sacrifice, love and harmony.

Speaking to ANI, Pathan conveyed his wishes and highlighted the importance of peace and unity during the festive occasion. He said, "I extend my heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha to all the people of India. Eid is an occasion to share love and affection; it is the Eid of Sacrifice, an occasion meant to foster love and harmony."

Emphasising the global significance of the festival, he added that Eid is a time for goodwill and brotherhood. He further said, "People across the country and around the world are celebrating this festival. It is our prayer that brotherhood, peace, and love continue to prevail within our nation, India, as well as across the globe. We wish for peace to reign throughout the world."

'Follow guidelines, do not hurt sentiments'

Urging people to follow religious guidance and maintain discipline during celebrations, Pathan appealed for sensitivity towards others' sentiments. He added, "I urge everyone to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by religious scholars and authorities. Do not engage in any actions that could hurt anyone's sentiments, cause emotional distress, or offend anyone's religious faith."

Calling for peaceful observance of the festival, he further said, "Celebrate Eid with love and harmony. May Allah accept your sacrifices and grant all your prayers. Just remember: celebrate your Eid by strictly following the established guidelines."

About Eid al-Adha

On the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha, Muslims across India were seen celebrating the festival from the early hours of the day. Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid is a significant Islamic festival also referred to as the 'festival of sacrifice'. It is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. (ANI)