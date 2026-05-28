When will government employees finally get their new salaries? How much will pensions and allowances go up? Here's what we know about the big decisions expected after crucial meetings in June and July.

8th Pay Commission Latest News: There's some big news for central government employees waiting for a salary and pension update. The work of the 8th Pay Commission is now in full swing. A clear schedule has emerged for deciding how much salaries will increase, what the new allowances will be, and how the pension structure will change. The panel, headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, is all set to start direct talks with employees and their unions. A series of back-to-back meetings are scheduled for June and July. Here’s a look at the new timeline.

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Impact on 50 Lakh Employees and 65 Lakh Pensioners

The decisions made by this commission will have a direct impact on a massive number of people across the country. The new changes will affect the salaries and allowances of nearly 50 lakh central government employees. Additionally, around 65 lakh pensioners, including retired army and defence personnel, will see an increase in their pension amounts.

The Panel is Coming to Your City in June and July

The committee is touring different states to gather feedback from employee organisations and unions. In May, they already held initial discussions with organisations from Delhi, Hyderabad, Railways, and Defence.

Where and When are the Meetings?

The panel will be in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, from June 1 to 4 to meet with local employee organisations and stakeholders. On June 8, a meeting will be held in Ladakh to discuss matters with regional employee groups. The team will then travel to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, for meetings on June 22 and 23 with state employee and union representatives. Finally, on July 6 and 7, they will be in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, to talk to representatives from central government departments in the state.

When Can You Expect the Increased Pay? (Expected Timeline)

May 31, 2026 (Deadline): This is the last date for submitting any suggestions or demand letters (Memorandum) to the commission. Any suggestions received after this date will not be considered.

February 2027 (Report Submission): The commission, which was formed in November 2025, is expected to take until February 2027 to prepare and submit its final report and recommendations.

2029 to 2030 (Full Implementation): After the report is submitted, the government will review it. The entire process of implementing the recommendations on the ground could take until 2029 or 2030.

What are the Main Points of Discussion?

Salary Hike: How much should the basic pay be increased to provide relief from inflation.

Allowances: What improvements can be made to House Rent Allowance (HRA), medical benefits, and other allowances.

Pensions: How to make the pension rules simpler and more beneficial for retired employees.