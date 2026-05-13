Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar criticised the Centre over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, calling it a 'great shame for India'. He demanded answers from Union Ministers and said the country has become 'shabby in education' internationally.

DK Shivakumar Slams Centre Over Paper Leak

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday criticised the Centre over the NEET-UG 2026 exam question paper leak, calling it a "great shame on India" and demanding answers from Union Ministers and Members of Parliament. He added that the country had become "very shabby in education" in the international arena.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said the controversy had "annoyed" students and parents across the country and had damaged India's reputation in the field of education at the international level. "It's a great shame for India. All the students' parents are annoyed. They are suffering. In the international arena, our country has become very shabby in education," he said.

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The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister further said that the Union government must respond to concerns being raised over the allegations of the NEET-UG paper leak. "The parliament members and the ministers from the central government should answer all these things. No one has spoken," Shivakumar said.

Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, he alleged that opposition-ruled state governments would have faced intense criticism if such an incident had taken place under their administration. "If any state government had done this, they would all have hammered us," he added.

Centre Cancels Exam, Orders CBI Probe

The remarks come amid mounting controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak, which has triggered concerns over students' futures across the country.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Centre cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately. The Centre has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

Widespread Student Protests

Students across the nation have been protesting while criticising the move to re-conduct the exam. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers held a protest against the central government. Protestors were seen climbing the barricades at Shastri Bhavan, marking their protest.

The NEET exam this year was held on May 3. As per the NTA, 22.79 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,400 centres. (ANI)