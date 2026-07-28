Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar's Delhi meeting with state MPs was hailed a 'huge success'. Leaders across parties, including BJP Union Ministers, lauded it as a landmark in cooperative federalism, vowing to unitedly press the Centre for state funds.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's meeting with state MPs in Delhi on July 26 was described as a "huge success", with leaders across party lines calling it a landmark in cooperative federalism. The meeting, aimed at presenting a united front on Karnataka's issues before the Centre, saw participation from MPs of both ruling and opposition parties. Even BJP leaders and Union Ministers present lauded the CM's efforts. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, Jagadish Shettar, V. Somanna, and Basavaraj Bommai, along with Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty, said they had "never seen so many MPs attend such a meeting before" and termed it a "first". They also praised Shivakumar for organizing the meeting "commendably".

Strength in Unity for Karnataka's Cause

The key message from the gathering was strength in unity. Leaders echoed the CM's appeal to set aside party differences and work together for Karnataka's development. A major highlight was the unanimous positive response to press the Centre on pending projects, release of central funds, and drought relief support for the state.

List of Attendees

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Somanna, and Shobha Karandlaje; Lok Sabha MPs Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar, P C Gaddigoudar, Ramesh Jigajinagi, Sagar Khandre, Dr Manjunath, E Tukaram, Tejasvi Surya, P C Mohan, Govind Karjol, Dr Sudhakar, Sunil Bose, Priyanka Jarkiholi, Prabha Mallikarjun, Radhakrishna, Shreyas Patel, Rajshekar Hitnal, Mallesh Babu, Brijesh Chowta, Yaduveer Wadiyar, Kumar Naik, B Y Raghavendra, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, and Kota Srinivas Poojary; and Rajya Sabha members Sudha Murty, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, G C Chandrashekhar, Syed Nasir Hussain, Narayan Bhandage, M Nagaraj, Mansoor Khan, and Pawan Khera attended the meeting.

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and H D Kumaraswamy, and Rajya Sabha members Mallikarjun Kharge, Jaggesh, Lehar Singh, and Dr Veerendra Heggade could not attend due to prior commitments and had informed the organisers in advance.

Calling it a "resounding success", leaders said the meeting has set the tone for united efforts to secure Karnataka's due from the Centre.