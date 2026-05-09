Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar denied reports of Tamil Nadu Congress MLAs in Bengaluru. He also wished BS Yediyurappa, clarified his Puducherry temple visit, and responded to controversies over fallen trees and IPL tickets.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday denied reports that Tamil Nadu Congress MLAs had come to Bengaluru amid the political situation in the neighbouring state.

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"It is false that Tamil Nadu Congress MLAs have come to Bengaluru. I follow what the party says. I do not know anything about the Tamil Nadu issue," Shivakumar clarified while responding to questions from the media at his Sadashivanagar residence.

When asked if the MLAs had arrived at a private resort, he said, "No MLAs have come to resort. I am not aware of this. If I had information, I would have said so. Resort is closed for renovation. Some say they have gone to Hyderabad, while others say they have come to Bengaluru. I saw this in the media. If the party high command gives any directions, I will follow them. But so far, the high command has not spoken to me."

"I had gone to Tamil Nadu for the manifesto release and campaigning as per the party leadership's direction. After that, I have no information," he added.

On the rapidly changing situation in Tamil Nadu, he said, "I have no information about this."

Wishes for BS Yediyurappa

Asked about former CM B.S. Yediyurappa's felicitation event, Shivakumar said, "May Yediyurappa Have Good Health and Long Life. He has served the state. If it is his birthday, I wish him well. His party is organising the party and honouring him. There is nothing wrong with that. I pray he gets good health. May God give him a long life. Politically, his ideology is different, ours is different."

Puducherry Temple Visit

On his Puducherry visit, he said, "I had not visited a temple for a long time. So I am going to the Shaneswara temple."

On Kerala CM Selection

On the Keralam CM selection issue, he said, "They will discuss with all our leaders and take a decision. That is a process followed in all parties."

Response to Opposition on Civic Issues

Responding to Opposition Leader R Ashoka's criticism that there was no time for clearing fallen trees in the city, Shivakumar said, "All fallen trees are being cleared. This work is being done across the city, including around Palace Grounds. Instructions have also been issued to remove weak trees. A list of 480 trees has been given, and permission has been granted to trim their branches. All the work Ashoka mentioned is being done."

IPL Ticket Controversy Clarified

Clarifying the IPL ticket controversy, he said, "Opposition Leader R. Ashoka raised the issue of MLA Kashappanavar asking for IPL tickets. Now they are blaming me for it. People from Gujarat needed more tickets; business had to increase. That's why they are politicising this. Are the 300 tickets we requested such a big deal? In other states, 60% of tickets are given to state governments."

"As a representative of Karnataka, I acted on what the MLAs requested. Didn't members from all parties make this demand? If JD(S) doesn't want them, let their MLAs return the tickets. Did I ask for tickets for myself? I requested them because our public representatives asked for them. Earlier, MLAs were given 2 tickets. Now I have asked for 3 tickets," he clarified.