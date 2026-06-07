Judicial officers in Lucknow held a bicycle rally to promote fuel conservation and environmental awareness. Led by ADJ Hussain Ahmed Ansari, they cycled from the Sessions House to the Court Complex, urging the public to curb pollution and stay healthy.

Judicial officers in Lucknow organised a bicycle rally on Sunday to promote fuel conservation and raise awareness about environmental pollution.

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Speaking to ANI, Additional District Judge (ADJ) and In-charge District Judge Hussain Ahmed Ansari said that the cycle ride aimed to highlight severe environmental pollution and fuel-related challenges, with participants cycling from the Sessions House to the Court Complex to urge the public to take steps to reduce pollution and stay healthy. "The purpose of this cycle ride is to address the issues of severe environmental pollution and fuel-related challenges currently facing the country. We cycled from the Sessions House to the Court Complex this morning and are now cycling back. We want to convey a message to the public to make every possible effort to curb pollution, help the nation overcome current challenges, and remain healthy," he said.

'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' Gains Momentum

The initiative comes amid growing efforts by governments nationwide to encourage cleaner mobility solutions and reduce fuel consumption, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to conserve petrol and diesel amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has pushed fuel prices higher in recent days.

Meanwhile, New Delhi witnessed the 77th edition of the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative, with Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and actor Vikrant Massey taking part. Speaking to media, Mandaviya said, "Today marks the 77th edition of the Sunday on Cycle initiative. Cycling keeps you healthy, mentally fit, and saves fuel; it also helps keep the planet clean and offers a solution to the major problem of traffic congestion we face today. I urge you to join this initiative and embrace Modi-ji's 'Fit India' vision." He also highlighted the Fit India app, which converts cycling kilometres into incentivised carbon credits.

Highlighting 'Sunday on Cycles' initiative, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said, "Sunday on Cycles is a very important initiative, with thousands of people, including youth, children, and the elderly from Janakpuri participating today. There could be no better example of the cycling culture promoted by PM Modi."