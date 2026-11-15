Karnataka leader DK Shivakumar has initiated discussions with party leadership to induct a woman minister into the cabinet. Additionally, he unveiled plans for a specialized Anti-Rowdy Squad to tackle crime and ensure safety in Bengaluru.

DK Shivakumar Consults Central Leadership On Inducting Woman Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 15 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday stated that he has taken up the matter of inducting a woman minister into the state cabinet with the party's central leadership, adding that discussions on the expansion will take place during his upcoming visit to Delhi. Speaking to reporters near his residence in Sadashivanagar and at Bharathinagar, Shivakumar confirmed that the party high command has acknowledged the proposal. "I have brought the matter of inducting a woman minister to the attention of our party high command in Delhi. I cannot say whether the process will happen tomorrow, but they have mentioned they will call me to Delhi to discuss it. It is something that needs to be done, and we will definitely see it through," Shivakumar said.

Detailing his immediate schedule, Shivakumar said he will travel to the national capital on Monday. "My new house is not fully complete yet. However, since tomorrow is an auspicious day, we are holding a quiet family puja without inviting anyone. Following that, I will leave for Delhi at 12 noon to attend Sonia Gandhi's book launch," he said. Outlining administrative measures to tackle crime in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister announced the formation of a specialised anti-crime unit. "To curb rowdyism in Bengaluru, we are forming a dedicated 'Anti-Rowdy Squad'. We are removing rowdy elements from the purview of local police stations and bringing them directly under the Commissionerate. Often, rowdies maintain links with local police—we are aware of all this. To ensure there is no room for such nexus, the squad itself will crack down on criminal activities. Our goal is to build a fear-free Bengaluru where not even a minor untoward incident takes place," he asserted, adding that the state government is also actively pursuing a massive crackdown to ensure a drug-free Karnataka.

Addressing political criticism regarding his cordial relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shivakumar stressed the importance of federal cooperation. "As the representative of a state government, I must accord the office of the Prime Minister the respect it deserves, and he reciprocates the respect due to a state's leadership. Let us compete during elections, but right now, I have told him that we should work together for the development of the people," he clarified. On the long-pending Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, Shivakumar reiterated Karnataka's resolve to move forward despite objections from the neighbouring state. "I have already appealed to the Central government on this. The Tamil Nadu government knows the truth, yet they continue to oppose it. That is their right, and we cannot stop them from voicing it. They have their own team of legal experts as well. As for us, we will push ahead with our work on Mekedatu," he said.

Responding to queries on the preparations for the upcoming winter session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi amid reports of maintenance lapses, Shivakumar said, "The Assembly Speaker will look into it and resolve any issues." When asked about reports of a proposed hike in property guidance values, he maintained that the matter has not reached his desk yet. "No information regarding a revision of guidance values has been brought to my notice so far. Discussions might be underway at the departmental level. We will look into it when the file comes to me," he noted. On the political front, Shivakumar stated that the Congress party is gearing up for the Hiriyur by-election. "We are all gearing up for the Hiriyur by-election, though we do not know when the dates will be announced. This Saturday, I will personally hold a 'Prajaseve' programme in Hiriyur to listen to the grievances of the public," he added. (ANI)