A fire occurred at a Raichur mass wedding attended by Dy CM DK Shivakumar. He later slammed the Sringeri assembly recount as a 'disgrace to the nation' and an 'organised crime', even as the Congress MLA's victory margin grew.

A fire broke out at a mass wedding ceremony in Sindhanur taluk of Karnataka's Raichur district on Sunday. The event was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar earlier. No casualties have been reported and the fire has been doused. Further details are awaited.

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DKS Slams Sringeri Recount as 'Disgrace to Nation'

Meanwhile, in a dramatic turn of events that has sent ripples through Karnataka's political landscape, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has branded the legal and administrative battle over the Sringeri assembly constituency a "disgrace to the nation" and an "organised crime" against democracy. The controversy peaked on Sunday after a court-ordered recount of postal ballots concluded. Despite allegations of a "large-scale conspiracy" to overturn the mandate, the final tally resulted in an ironic twist: the sitting Congress MLA's victory margin actually grew.

The dispute traces back to the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, where Congress candidate TD Rajegowda secured a razor-thin victory over the BJP's DN Jeevaraj. The initial results showed a margin of just 201 votes, fueled by the rejection of 279 postal ballots.

'Disgrace to Democracy': Shivakumar

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence and later at Hospete, Shivakumar said, "I had not imagined they would stoop to this level. It has been reported that former MLA DN Jeevaraj misused officials and committed fraud in postal ballots. Our local candidates and agents had filed complaints. After the vote count, our agents, their agents, and officials had all signed off. After that, this has been done. This is a disgrace to the nation and democracy," he said.

"All political parties must be very vigilant about this matter. A conspiracy was hatched to tamper with the postal votes received by our candidate and invalidate them. A thorough investigation must be conducted into this. We will fight using every legal and judicial avenue available. A similar injustice has been done in the Jayanagar constituency as well. We will fight this legally," he added.

Rajegowda had originally won the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections by a very thin margin of 201 votes, after 279 out of 1,822 postal ballots were rejected. BJP candidate D N Jeevaraj, the opposing candidate against Rajegowda, moved the court, leading to a legal battle which continued till April 6, 2026, after which the Karnataka High Court ordered for the re-count.

Recount Increases Congress Margin

At the end of the recount, Congress MLA T D Rajegowda's victory margin increased by two votes, from 201 to 203. The recount was mandated by the Karnataka High Court in April 2026 to settle the 2023 election, where Rajegowda won by 201 votes -- 59,171 to Jeevaraj's 58,970.

The High Court ordered re-verification of 279 rejected postal ballots. (ANI)